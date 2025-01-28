Bruins hammered by Sabres in another ugly road loss

Jan 28, 2025; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (72) celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The life of sleeping in hotels is not a life that the Bruins appear to be about.

The latest example of that came Tuesday night in Buffalo, as the Black and Gold’s road struggles continued (and in ugly fashion once again), as the Bruins found themselves on the wrong end of a 7-2 beatdown from the East-worst Sabres at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center.

The game featured dueling hat tricks from Buffalo stars Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka, marking it the first time that the Bruins surrendered multiple hat tricks in the same game in almost 22 years.

First time Bruins have surrendered multiple hat tricks in same game since Eric Daze and Steve Sullivan each had hat trick for Blackhawks on Mar. 9, 2003. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) January 29, 2025

This one followed a familiar script for the Bruins, too, as the Bruins found themselves in a close game through 20 minutes of play, though the cracks on a night that wasn’t Boston’s could’ve first been noticed by Thompson’s tally matching a strike by the Bruins’ Mason Lohrei that came just 55 seconds earlier.

That aforementioned similar script from last week’s road loss to the Devils extended into the middle period, too, as the Bruins surrendered a pair of goals and found themselves unable to match the Sabres’ push. It was hardly a push for that matter, as the Bruins mustered 13 shots on Buffalo netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen but didn’t exactly make him sweat with what you’d consider high-quality looks.

Bruins goal differential by period (since Dec. 27):

First period: -2

Second period: -9

Third period: +4 — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) January 29, 2025

And then came the third-period deluge, with Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins hammered for another four goals (one of which came on an empty-net tally from Peterka) in one of the ugliest periods of the year. It was so bad for the Black and Gold that the Bruins found themselves unable to capitalize (even in what was a lost game at that point) on a clean 2-on-0 opportunity for Johnny Beecher and Vinni Lettieri.

In the Boston goal, Swayman took the loss behind a 26-of-32 performance. It marked the fourth time this season that Swayman allowed at least six goals in a game, which is officially the most in a single season by a Bruins netminder since Tim Thomas ‘accomplished’ that four times during the 2006-07 season.

Overall, this was Boston’s sixth contest this season with a goaltender allowing at least six goals, which is the most by a Bruins goaltending room since the 1996-97 Bruins did it eight times.

Tonight marked sixth time this season that a Bruins goaltender had allowed at least six goals in a game. Officially the most for BOS in post-'04 NHL (Thomas-Toivonen combo did it 5X in 2006-07), and most for team since 1996-97 (Ranford 5X, Tallas, Carey, and Bailey 1X). — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) January 29, 2025

Still without Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy, the Bruins were dealt another loss on the backend before this contest, with Brandon Carlo held out of action due to an illness. The Carlo absence proved to be a gigantic one for Boston, too, as the Bruins struggled in their own zone and saw the Nikita Zadorov-Andrew Peeke pairing on the ice for three of the first four Buffalo goals scored.

It will not get any easier for the Bruins, either, as they will return to Boston to host the West-best Jets on Thursday night. The Jets crushed the Bruins by an 8-1 final back on Dec. 10.

Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.