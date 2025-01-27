Morgan Geekie is The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 14: Morgan Geekie #39 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the first period against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on October 14, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In an absolutely jam-packed playoff race, the Bruins need every point they can get right now, and forward Morgan Geekie is playing like someone who knows exactly that.

In fact, it was Geekie who’s been on the board with the game-winning goals in back-to-back games for the Bruins, which is more than enough to earn the 26-year-old Geekie the nod as The Peterson School’s Hardest Working Player of the Week.

Morgan Geekie sweeps home Pastrnak's perfect cross-crease pass for his 2nd goal of the game, 2-1 Boston!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/GtKfPPuAkr — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) January 25, 2025

In action for three games this past week, Geekie finished the week with a team-leading four goals, while his four points were the second-most among all Bruin skaters, trailing only David Pastrnak (six points).

“I think he’s seeing it offensively right now,” B’s interim head coach Joe Sacco said of Geekie following last Saturday’s victory over the Avalanche at TD Garden. “That’s from my standpoint, that’s what I see right now. That line has developed some chemistry here in the last little while.

“Geekie is doing a good job.”

In addition to the goal scoring or perhaps on the way to his goal scoring, Geekie has remained true to his nature as a ‘grind’ type player. And it’s really been his ability to drive to the net and outwork defensemen that’s allowed him to get to the high danger areas of the offensive zone and finish his looks.

Geekie also delivered what was a thunderous hit to the Sens’ Thomas Chabot in what was a playoff-style intensity contest for the Bruins, and even drew a penalty by not reacting to Ottawa’s frustration.

Morgan Geekie lays a big hit on Thomas Chabot — then draws a penalty. pic.twitter.com/ygt0hCp6K7 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 24, 2025

With the four-goal week, Geekie begins this next week just three goals away from matching his career high of 17, set last season.

Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.