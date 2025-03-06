Bruins find new way to lose with last-minute loss in Carolina

Mar 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) takes a shot against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

The Bruins found another new way to lose a game in gut-punch fashion Thursday night in Carolina, as a Nikita Zadorov broken-stick breakout attempt sent a pass right to Seth Jarvis and into the back of the Boston net with just under 19 seconds remaining in a 2-2 game in Raleigh.

SETH JARVIS CALLS GAME WITH 18.6 SECONDS LEFT 🤭 pic.twitter.com/gKdYMkmgHq — NHL (@NHL) March 7, 2025

That’s one of those plays where you really can’t do anything but shake your hand and admit it’s not your day, but it’s always a perfect picture of what’s been a maddening season for the Bruins where anything that can go wrong has indeed gone wrong for the club.

And, naturally, just to twist the knife some more, the game-winning for Jarvis and the Hurricanes came less than a minute after the Bruins had a successful coach’s challenge denied what would’ve been a game-winning goal scored by Taylor Hall thanks to an offside on the entry 20 seconds prior.

For the Bruins, the loss was ‘good’ for their eighth defeat in their last nine games, and marked the 33rd time this season that the Bruins scored two goals or fewer in a game. Boston’s record in those games this season is now 5-23-5, compared to a 23-5-3 record when scoring at least three goals.

The Bruins’ offensive attack came from a familiar source, too, with Morgan Geekie on the board with both of the Black and Gold’s goals in this contest, his 21st and 22nd strikes of the season. Both tallies were response goals, with Geekie’s first goal coming after Sebastian Aho’s game-opening shorthanded strike while hie second came in response to a Brent Burns goal that made it 2-1 in the second period.

22 goals this season for Morgan Geekie pic.twitter.com/IVmYeDGS20 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) March 7, 2025

In goal, Joonas Korpisalo finished with 20 saves in a losing effort.

All things considered, the Bruins may have actually deserved better than what they got from this one, as they kept things close and were neck-and-neck with a drastically better Carolina club (and in their own building, no less) throughout the evening.

Friday will come with the 2025 NHL trade deadline, which could bring about some more changes to the Boston locker room ahead of the team’s Saturday afternoon head-to-head with the Lightning in Tampa.

Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.