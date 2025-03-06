Bruins trade winger Justin Brazeau

Dec 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Justin Brazeau (55) gets set for face off during the first period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

After falling in Carolina in brutal fashion, Thursday night came with the second trade of deadline week for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, this time with Justin Brazeau traded to the Wild.

In exchange for Brazeau, the Bruins received forwards Jakub Lauko and Marat Khusnutdinov, and also got their 2026 sixth-round pick back in their own possession, which was originally sent to Minnesota in last year’s trade for fourth-line winger Pat Maroon.

**Breaking News** 🚨 📰

I’m told @mnwild are trading F Khusnutdinov and F Lauko to the @NHLBruins . #HockeyX

Side note, fresh outta surgery so I’m not that sharp LOL 😂 pic.twitter.com/Iixv4SXynn — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 7, 2025

Sources say #mnwild are acquiring Justin Brazeau from #NHLBruins in a deal involving Marat Khustnidinov and Jakub Lauko. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2025

Word of the trade was first reported by ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, while DailyFaceoff.com’s Frank Seravalli provided the additional detail on Brazeau being the one going from Boston to Minnesota ahead of the B’s own confirmation less than an hour later.

The 6-foot-5 Brazeau’s departure from the organization comes in a season that’s featured 10 goals and 20 points in 57 games for the B’s, and after a 2023-24 season featuring five goals and two helpers in 19 games down the stretch after signing an NHL contract in mid-February.

The decision to move on from Brazeau, who is a pending unrestricted free agent, was completely expected as soon as the Bruins opened the door to selling at this year’s trade deadline. It felt it was upgraded to ‘inevitability’ in recent days, too, especially with Brazeau scratched in three of Boston’s last four games, including Thursday night in Carolina in what felt like clear asset management.

Lauko, a third-round pick of the Bruins in 2018, will come back to Boston after posting three goals and six points, along with 69 hits, in 38 games for the Wild this season. Lauko, an energetic fourth-line wing with one hell of a personality and an infectious attitude that the Black and Gold may need back in their locker room, had a career-high eight assists and 10 points in 60 games for the Bruins last year.

Khustnidinov, meanwhile, will come to Boston with three goals and 11 points in 73 NHL games over the last two seasons. The 37th overall pick from the 2020 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old Khustnidinov is a left-shot forward, and has been heavily utilized in a defense-first role with Minnesota.

Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.