Red Sox sign infielder Abraham Toro to minor-league deal

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Abraham Toro #31 of the Oakland Athletics throws to first base to get the out on Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox in the top of the fifth inning at Oakland Coliseum on August 07, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Red Sox signed 28-year-old infielder Abraham Toro to a minor-league deal on Tuesday. He is one of the nine new non-roster invitees to the Red Sox’ 2025 Spring Training.

Toro was drafted to the Houston Astros in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He made his major-league debut with Houston in 2019. Over his six years in the majors, he has played for four teams; in 2024 he was with the Oakland Athletics.

In 2024, with the A’s, Toro played in 94 games, registering 337 at bats. He knocked in six home runs, 26 RBIs, and a .240/.293/.350 slash line. Over his career, he has been a versatile infielder, with experience at first, second, and third base.

In the majors, he has played in a total of 365 games. His career numbers are .220/.285/.353, 34 home runs, and 134 RBIs over 1179 at bats.

He is signed to a minor league deal, so it’s unlikely the Red Sox plan to have Toro replace any of their current major league infielders, but he stands as another depth piece for the team. Depending on his performance in spring training and in the minors, he could be an experienced backup on the big-league roster.

The other eight non-roster invitees include some of the Red Sox’ top prospects: SS Marcelo Mayer; OF Roman Anthony, IF/OF Kristian Campbell, catchers Nathan Hickey and Mark Kolozsvary, and pitchers Jovani Morán, Brian Van Belle, and Jacob Webb.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.