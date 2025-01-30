4 Harvard players that will have a key role in the 2025 Beanpot

Ian Moore (Eliza Nuestro/Harvard Athletics)

The first and second Mondays of February bring the attention of Boston to the world of college hockey; as four NCAA Division I schools from Chestnut Hill, Cambridge, Roxbury, and Allston send their teams to TD Garden to compete in a historic tournament of local bragging rights, the true ‘Battle of Boston’ – the Beanpot.

Across the board, the Beanpot always lends to some of the most exciting games and storylines in college hockey – 2025 will be no different. From top ranked teams to future NHL stars, the 2025 Beanpot will once again be a spectacle.

Throughout the whole tournament, one can find highly touted top-tier NHL prospects competing for their chance to hoist the hallowed pot. Let me inform you on Harvard University’s NHL prospects, you should certainly go to see standout at the college level before heading off to the pros:

Note: All records and statistics are updated as of Jan. 27.

Harvard: Record – 7-10-2

The Crimson come into the 2025 Beanpot as the tournament’s largest underdog. Harvard does not have the top-tier collegiate players as the other three teams, sent nobody to the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship, and has no 2025 Hobey Baker award nominees (awarded to the best player in college hockey).

There are two primary reasons why Harvard has less high-end talent compared to the other three schools. The first, they are outside Hockey East, so they do play the same level of competition that the other three schools do on a consistent basis. Top-end recruits prefer to showcase their talents against the best competition.

The second reason is more complicated, but it comes down to money. The introduction of Name Image and Likeness (NIL) funding allows players to earn money for their play; this disproportionately affects Ivy League schools, because they are not allowed to grant athletic scholarships. Therefore, even though Harvard is one of the world’s most prestigious academic institutions, many top college athletes would prefer to go to schools like Boston College because of the extra opportunities that it affords.

To better understand the intricacies of NIL, check out Northeastern University Athletic Director Jim Madigan explaining Northeastern’s NIL approach. It is worth noting, Harvard, along with the other Ivy League schools, are in the process of creating an NIL program but do not currently have anything in place. It will be interesting to see how the Ivy League adjust their scholarship guidelines with the impending elimination of scholarship caps in the NCAA in the 2025-26 season.

Harvard is ranked No. 39 nationally, according to the Pairwise Comparison Rating System; they are ranked outside the top-20 according to USCHO.com’s Men’s DI Top-20 Ranking Poll (as of Jan. 27, 2025).

The Crimson last competed in the Beanpot final game in 2023, when they fell to Northeastern in a shootout. The last time they won the tournament was in 2019, when they bested BC 4-2 in the finals. Despite fighting an uphill battle, Ted Donato’s program will bring a representative team that could be poised for an upset on the TD Garden stage.

Here’s a closer look at the players to watch for Harvard…

D Ian Moore

The 23-year-old Concord, Mass. native will be playing in his fourth Beanpot in 2025. He is the highest drafted player in Harvard’s lineup; he was selected in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, No. 67 overall, by the Anaheim Ducks. However, his collegiate career has taken a turn for the worse.

In his first two years in college, 2021-22 and 2022-23, Moore was a pretty large contributor for the Crimson, creating 15 and 19 points respectively. However, he only played in 21 games as a junior in 2023-24, generating eight total points. Through 19 games in 2024-25, his production continues to be down (four total points). It is odd to see such a precipitous drop-off in numbers over a college career, especially from a player with who showed so much early promise.

EliteProspects.com’s 2020 NHL Draft Guide described Moore’s game: “Moore is a gifted skater for a 6-foot-3 defenceman, and a confident puck-carrier. His ability to create speed through the neutral zone is so impressive. He can play an aggressive gap due to mobility, and rush threats are mitigated by his pressure. Moore also has a hard and accurate slap shot; he drops to one knee and generates a ton of flex on his shot.”

Moore’s size could help him bring the physical game for the Crimson in the 2025 Beanpot. Look for him to hold down the fort defensively.

F Brad McDonald

McDonald was picked No. 91 overall in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft to the Seattle Kraken. The 20-year-old Weston, Mass. native has had a decent two years at the college level. He has not played every game for the Crimson in 2024-25, only 13 games played on the season, but has been productive when he is on the ice with eight points.

He has good size for a center, standing at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, which allows him to bring a very physical two-way style. “Defense and physicality define McDonald’s game. He’s a pressure machine, overwhelming puck carriers and eliminating off-puck threats. After closing space, he knocks the puck and then slams players into the boards. Much of McDonald’s offense comes from his physical game, too. He leans on defenders, waits for their response, then spins back in the opposite direction. When he’s not winning battles along the boards, he planted in front of the net for rebounds and deflections. He’s also a powerful shooter and an occasionally deceptive playmaker,” EliteProspects.com’s 2022 NHL Draft Guide.

McDonald’s physical two-way game will be fun to watch as he roughs up the other teams’ defenseman he faces in the 2025 Beanpot.

D Mason Langenbrunner

The only non-BC Boston Bruins draft pick playing in the 2025 Beanpot, Mason Langenbrunner, was selected in the fifth round, No. 151 overall in 2020. Now in his junior season, he has found his goalscoring ability in his third year in college (he had one goal in his first two years, he has three in 2024-25). Langenbrunner is a big defenseman for the Crimson. His 6-foot-3, 194-pound stature makes him a strong defensive asset to the blue line (he is a plus-8 in 2024-25). He is a Bruins draft pick, albeit a fifth round pick, so you are going to want to keep an eye on him.

F Joe Miller

Last but not least, Joe Miller. A sixth round pick to the Toronto Maple Leafs, No. 180 overall in the 2020 Draft. The 5-foot-10 center leads the Crimson with 15 points through 19 games in the 2024-25 season. He has been one of Harvard’s most productive players over his three-year career, with 70 total points, and is arguably the most recognizable name in their lineup.

In my estimate, Miller will likely have to carry the Crimson on his back – not with his goalscoring but with his stellar puck facilitation – if they want a shot at winning this tournament in 2025. Harvard is a heavy underdog, but if they do make a run, Miller will, without a doubt, be a major contributor.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.