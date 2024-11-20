Marc Bertrand: The Bruins set-up Jim Montgomery to fail

On Wednesday’s edition of Zolak & Bertrand, Marc “Beetle” Bertrand explained why Jim Montgomery was set-up to fail before being fired yesterday afternoon.

It goes back to him not being extended…

Marc Bertrand:

In his first year, his team had 135 points.

Tim McKone:

Not bad.

Marc Bertrand:

In his second year, his team had 109 points. Also, not bad. And this year his team is 8-9-3. Not terrible when you look at the record. Most guys in Jim Montgomery’s spot don’t get fired. Most don’t get fired in that spot just based on the record of the first 2 years and the start to this season being mediocre and disappointing in a lot of ways. It’s a team that has looked lifeless on a lot of nights. Most guys that put together the two previous seasons would survive a rough start 20 games in. This guy did not. And it was telegraphed by the Bruins when they let Jim Montgomery start this year as a lame duck coach. Jim Montgomery, based on the previous two years, arguably deserved a contract extension and he never got it. That to me, is the story about this guy. Why didn’t he get it? Why was he not extended in the offseason coming into this year? I think the answer has to be that the Bruins brass didn’t love him as their coach because if they did, he would have had a contract and he would have been established as the guy. But he came into the year without it, which tells you there was something about Jim Montgomery that they just didn’t like. There’s something off about him that they didn’t like, and that’s why they didn’t reward him with the deal. We talked about that at the start of the year. We talked about that at that press conference when it was being discussed that, yeah, we love him and we like him and we’re going to get a deal done and we’re working towards it. Turns out, no, they never worked towards it. They maybe had conversations, but they were not productive… a part of this story is they set him up to be a scapegoat and fail with his players.

May 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery speaks to the media after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in game seven of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

