Perry: NFL teams noticing great intangibles from Drake Maye

On Thursday’s Toucher & Hardy program, Phil Perry details Drake Maye’s impressive intangibles for a rookie quarterback in the NFL.

Impressive Development from Drake Maye

Parts of conversation abbreviated for clarity.

Fred Toucher: Let’s talk about Drake Maye. We haven’t gotten a chance to do that on the air today. You’ve talked to some coaches around the league about Drake Maye.

Phil Perry: Yeah, it’s been really interesting stuff. I’ve talked to coaches these last four weeks about preparing their teams to prepare for Drake Maye. I want to know what they’re seeing from Maye and what they focus on as they get ready for him.

And so, you know, if you’re the Titans, you’re admiring his arm strength as he goes into that game. Tennessee is understanding like, “Okay, we’re going to have to make sure there are certain instances here where we need to get the f— back.” Because Drake Maye can push it down the field and he’s not afraid to.

If you’re the Bears, you’re comparing him to Josh Allen. And that was the name that came back to me when talking to some defensive coaches in Chicago. The body type is different, for sure. Drake Maye is 6’4” 225 lbs and Josh Allen is 6’5” 245 lbs. Or was it something like that?

Toucher: Yeah, Maye isn’t going to put his shoulder down like Josh Allen, who can know people over.

Perry: But the similar style of play is what coaches were referencing. Josh Allen scrambles, finishes running plays, and tests any throw on the field similarly. So, the Bears compared him to Allen and were worried about planning for Maye.

I got some interesting opinions back from the Rams on Drake Mayo, too. Los Angeles was already noticing some of the intangible stuff that Drake Maye brings to the table. And how it might be rubbing off on his teammates. And so they called him a “fighter.”

The Rams liked the style of play that Maye brings to the field. In terms of the actual quarterbacking, if there are extra yards on a scramble, they recognized that Maye was going to pick those up. If there’s a free rusher bearing down on him, he’s not afraid to absorb that hit and still make a throw, which we saw him do a couple of times against the Rams.

It was interesting to me to talk to Rams coaches who are already noticing this intangible. Other teams recognize how much Maye will help the Patriots move forward.

Drake Maye is a quarterback who’s willing to exhibit toughness in a way that most at the position can’t. And the fact that he’s already showing some of that stuff is a big benefit to the Patriots moving forward.

Segment Audio

Ryan Beaton is a producer for 985thesportshub.com. You can follow Ryan at @ry_beaton on Twitter.

X/Twitter: @ToucherandHardy | @HardyRadio | @KenGriffeyrules

Instagram: @toucherandhardyofficial | @fredtoucher | @hardy985

Facebook: Toucher & Hardy

For the latest, Visit the show page on 985thesportshub.com. Follow 98.5 the Sports Hub on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram! Visit our channel on Youtube!

Ryan Beaton is a producer and content creator for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Ryan was born in Weymouth, Massachusetts. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 2021, studying Broadcast Journalism. Ryan started his radio career in college as a play-by-play announcer/producer for WMUA 91.1 FM. He produces multiple weekend shows, including: 98.5 Over/Under, Hockey Show, and Sunday Kickoff. He is also a part of the Celtics, Bruins, and Patriots Radio Network. His favorite sports are Mixed Martial Arts, Football, and Basketball. Ryan enjoys playing golf but is NOT good at it. Ryan writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.