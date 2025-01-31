Royal Rumble Predictions
Indianapolis, IN—The 38th annual Royal Rumble will take place in Indianapolis this Saturday as the road to Wrestlemania begins. With the WWE being the biggest it has ever been after Raw’s move to Netflix, the Royal Rumble will have more eyes on it than ever before. However, the big question remains… Who will win the Royal Rumble? John Cena is by far the top pick, which also makes sense in the context of where the WWE is going with its storylines. Cena has said this is his last hurrah, and 2025 will be his final year wrestling. You also have to look at what would be the “biggest” possible match for Wrestlemania. If Roman Reigns were to win, we could see a third straight Wrestlemania main event with Cody Rhodes. CM Punk makes sense to an extent, but it seems he is closer to a feud match with Roman Reigns via the favor Paul Heyman owes him. The Rock winning to set up Cody Rhodes vs The Rock would also make sense, however, it’s possible he would also be put into a “bloodlines” match against Roman Reigns at some point soon.
The biggest match right now, considering the circumstances, could be Cena vs Rhodes in Cena’s final Wrestlemania. This is likely why most fans believe he will win the Royal Rumble. Rhodes can’t look to far ahead as he will take on Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the WWE Championship. There is a prop bet for this match but It would be surprising if the belt was dropped, but you never know in WWE.
Total Ladders used in Cody Rhodes/Kevin Owens match
Over/Under 6.5
Here are the top favorites to win the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble according to BetOnline.ag.
|Men’s Royal Rumble Top Favorites
|Women’s Royal Rumble Top Favorites
|John Cena 1/1
Seth “Freakin” Rollins 5/4(+125)
CM Punk 3/2 (+150)
The Rock 8/1
Roman Reigns 12/1
|Charlotte Flair 1/2 (-200)
Bianca Belair 7/4 (+175)
Iyo Sky 13/2 (+325)
Becky Lynch 5/1
Alexa Bliss 10/1
Listed below are prop bets for the 2025 Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Props
|Prop Bets
|Most Eliminations (Listed Only)
Jacob Fatu -200
Bron Breaker +200
Drew McIntyre +400
Most Eliminations (Listed Only)
Nia Jax: -175
Bianca Belair: +150
Charlotte Flair: +500
Royal Rumble – Most Eliminations in Men’s Royal Rumble
Over/Under: 7½
Royal Rumble – Most Eliminations Women Royal Rumble
Over/Under: 7
Will anyone Eliminated under 10 seconds in Men’s Royal Rumble?
Yes: -180
No: +140
Will anyone Eliminated under 10 seconds in Women’s Royal Rumble?
Yes: +110
No: -150
Here are predictions from Intern Josh Barbara and Joe Murray
WWE Men’s Tag Team Championship Match(Best of three falls): DIY VS MCMG
Intern Joe: DIY needs to solidify themselves as a legit tag team and it would make them seem like real threats as heels going into Wrestlemania.
Joe Murray: MCMG does nothing for me at all.
Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Winner:
Intern Josh: Iyo Sky will win and go on to face Rhea Ripley.
Joe Murray: Charlotte Flair
Surprise Returns:
Alexa Bliss
Jade Cargill
Asuka
Becky Lynch
Chalotte Flair
Nikki Bella
Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Winner:
Intern Josh: CM Punk will win because there are so many storylines he’s involved with.
Joe Murray: Solo Sokoa
Surprise Returns:
Omos
Trick Williams
Joe Hendry
The Rock