Royal Rumble Predictions

Indianapolis, IN—The 38th annual Royal Rumble will take place in Indianapolis this Saturday as the road to Wrestlemania begins. With the WWE being the biggest it has ever been after Raw’s move to Netflix, the Royal Rumble will have more eyes on it than ever before. However, the big question remains… Who will win the Royal Rumble? John Cena is by far the top pick, which also makes sense in the context of where the WWE is going with its storylines. Cena has said this is his last hurrah, and 2025 will be his final year wrestling. You also have to look at what would be the “biggest” possible match for Wrestlemania. If Roman Reigns were to win, we could see a third straight Wrestlemania main event with Cody Rhodes. CM Punk makes sense to an extent, but it seems he is closer to a feud match with Roman Reigns via the favor Paul Heyman owes him. The Rock winning to set up Cody Rhodes vs The Rock would also make sense, however, it’s possible he would also be put into a “bloodlines” match against Roman Reigns at some point soon.

The biggest match right now, considering the circumstances, could be Cena vs Rhodes in Cena’s final Wrestlemania. This is likely why most fans believe he will win the Royal Rumble. Rhodes can’t look to far ahead as he will take on Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the WWE Championship. There is a prop bet for this match but It would be surprising if the belt was dropped, but you never know in WWE.

Total Ladders used in Cody Rhodes/Kevin Owens match

Over/Under 6.5

Here are the top favorites to win the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble according to BetOnline.ag.

Men’s Royal Rumble Top Favorites Women’s Royal Rumble Top Favorites John Cena 1/1

Seth “Freakin” Rollins 5/4(+125)

CM Punk 3/2 (+150)

The Rock 8/1

Roman Reigns 12/1 Charlotte Flair 1/2 (-200)

Bianca Belair 7/4 (+175)

Iyo Sky 13/2 (+325)

Becky Lynch 5/1

Alexa Bliss 10/1

Listed below are prop bets for the 2025 Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Props

Prop Bets Most Eliminations (Listed Only)

Jacob Fatu -200

Bron Breaker +200

Drew McIntyre +400



Most Eliminations (Listed Only)

Nia Jax: -175

Bianca Belair: +150

Charlotte Flair: +500



Royal Rumble – Most Eliminations in Men’s Royal Rumble

Over/Under: 7½



Royal Rumble – Most Eliminations Women Royal Rumble

Over/Under: 7



Will anyone Eliminated under 10 seconds in Men’s Royal Rumble?

Yes: -180

No: +140



Will anyone Eliminated under 10 seconds in Women’s Royal Rumble?

Yes: +110

No: -150

Here are predictions from Intern Josh Barbara and Joe Murray

WWE Men’s Tag Team Championship Match(Best of three falls): DIY VS MCMG

Intern Joe: DIY needs to solidify themselves as a legit tag team and it would make them seem like real threats as heels going into Wrestlemania.

Joe Murray: MCMG does nothing for me at all.

Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Winner:

Intern Josh: Iyo Sky will win and go on to face Rhea Ripley.

Joe Murray: Charlotte Flair

Surprise Returns:

Alexa Bliss

Jade Cargill

Asuka

Becky Lynch

Chalotte Flair

Nikki Bella

Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Winner:

Intern Josh: CM Punk will win because there are so many storylines he’s involved with.

Joe Murray: Solo Sokoa

Surprise Returns:

Omos

Trick Williams

Joe Hendry

The Rock

