Former Titans defensive backs coach under Mike Vrabel reportedly joining Patriots staff
The New England Patriots are reportedly hiring former Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills defensive backs coach Scott Booker.
Mike Vrabel is bringing in another one of his former staffers from his time with the Tennessee Titans to join the New England Patriots. According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Patriots are hiring assistant coach Scott Booker.
After starting off working at the college level with Notre Dame and Nebraska, Booker began his NFL coaching career as a general defensive assistant for the Titans in 2018 – Vrabel’s first year with the franchise. He was promoted to safeties coach in 2020 and held that job for four seasons.
Last year, Booker left the Titans and joined the Buffalo Bills’ staff. He was a senior defensive assistant and nickel cornerback coach there.
While the report didn’t include the exact position the Patriots are hiring Booker for, it would make sense for him to end up back working with the secondary. On Tuesday, it was reported that both cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino and safeties coach Brian Belichick will not return to the team in 2025.
An exact title for Booker and other recent hires should be on the way, as at this point the Patriots appear to be close to filling out their positional coaching roles. According to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com, “New England will [officially] announce the rest of Coach Vrabel’s staff all at the same time at some point soon.”