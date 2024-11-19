Mike Reiss: Patriots Lost Against The Rams Because Jerod Mayo Was Too Aggressive

On Tuesday’s edition of Zolak and Bertrand, Mike Reiss who covers the Patriots for ESPN, joined the show. While reacting to the Patriots 28-22 loss at the hands of the LA Rams, Reiss made the case that the Patriots lost the game partiality because Jerod Mayo was too aggressive with his coaching decisions.

“That’s Not Aggressive. That’s Overaggressive...”

Bertrand: Mike Reiss always delivers us his three big takeaways from each week’s game. What do you got this week, Mike?

Mike Reiss: The Patriots did not lose this game because Jerod Mayo was coaching not to win. They lost because he was too aggressive. Beetle, sit down. I know this is going to be hard for you to hear, but I had five game management decisions that Jerod Mayo made, that we can debate whether they were right or wrong. The one to me that is not debatable, is the coaching decision that deserves the most scrutiny is….

Zolak: The second and nine.

Mike Reiss: The Second and nine. An all out blitz from the Rams 31 yard line when the game was 14-10 coming out of the half. You have momentum. You just had your cornerback, Marcus Jones, make a great play, and you do that? That is the equivalent Beetle, of going to the casino, taking all your money, plunking it down on the table and saying, “I don’t even need to see the cards right here on this blackjack game. I’m betting it all because what do I have to lose?” So to me, the whole discussion needs to be flipped. That’s not aggressive. That’s overaggressive.

Bertrand: You know, we’re finding common ground. Now we both believe Jerod Mayo coached poorly on Sunday.

Mike Reiss: Number two, where the game turned and this is one of the more disappointing parts guys of the game, is that the team can’t align correctly on the offensive line. You’re up seven-nothing. You just convert a third down and I think the alignment of the left guard, Michael Jordan, was in the backfield.

Zolak: Did you see the highlight?

Mike Reiss: I watched it. I watched it on the sideline view. He sets pretty far back, which Lowe set far back, and he had been warned twice. To me that’s reflective of a lack of attention to detail. It’s very disappointing.

