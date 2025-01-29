Red Sox and Alex Bregman reportedly can’t agree on length of contract

Sep 18, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws to first base on a ground out by San Diego Padres first baseman Donovan Solano (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The standstill in contract negotiations between the Boston Red Sox and Alex Bregman continues. The latest reports suggest that Bregman is unlikely to be in a Red Sox uniform in 2025.

The impasse between Bregman and the Sox has come down to the length of the contract. Bregman has made it clear over the free agency period that he wants a long-term deal. He even reportedly turned down the Astros’ six-year, $156 million offer earlier in the off-season, as first reported by The Athletic’s Chandler Rome and since confirmed by multiple sources.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that multiple sources have told him that “the team’s interest had been in a deal of no more than four years.”

“I don’t think Boston is particularly likely to happen at this point,” ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan said regarding the Red Sox’ pursuit of Bregman during his appearance on the “Michael Kay Show,” on Tuesday.

Alex Slitz/Getty Images Alex Bregman

Earlier in the off-season, Tim Britton of The Athletic predicted the contract that Bregman would eventually sign would be a seven-year deal worth $189 million. Considering he already turned down the Astros’ offer, it appears Bregman is still content to wait for that offering.

In the end, all the reports seem to suggest that both sides are steadfast in their original demands. Barring an unforeseen change in the negotiations, it’s unlikely Bregman will be playing his home games at Fenway Park come April.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore communications student at Northeastern University. Follow him on X @LukeGraham05.