Bruins inch closer to getting some massive help

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 11: Brad Marchand #63, Hampus Lindholm #27 and Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins talk during a stop in play in the first period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on December 11, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 3-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With a 5-1-1 record (11 of a possible 14 points) banked away, the Bruins have certainly done their part to stay afloat in a crowded-beyond-belief Eastern Conference playoff picture.

They’ve essentially done that without their top defensemen, too, with both Hampus Lindholm (injured on Nov. 12 in St. Louis) and Charlie McAvoy (out for the last six games) on the shelf. For Lindholm, it’s been a lower-body ailment sustained on a Justin Faulk shot right off the kneecap, while McAvoy has dealt with an undisclosed ailment that’s kept him out of the lineup since Jan. 14 vs. Tampa.

But Monday came with good news in regards to both players, as they were both full participants in practice ahead of the team’s flight to Buffalo.

“They won’t be traveling with us [to Buffalo], but obviously a good sign here today that they’re both on the ice practicing with us and participating in contact drills,” Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco said following practice. “They’re obviously moving in the right direction, which is a good sign.”

#NHLBruins practice updates per Coach Sacco:



▪️Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm will not travel to Buffalo

▪️Oliver Wahlstrom (illness) is also out vs. the Sabres

▪️Cole Koepke is an option to return on Tuesday night pic.twitter.com/1PqEHfC9uy — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 27, 2025

And though he’s not ready for a return to action just yet, Lindholm’s switch to a regular sweater after practicing with a non-contact jersey in recent days feels like a massive development for a club that’s sorely missed his do-it-all presence on the left side of the defense.

Lindholm was actually one of the Black and Gold’s best and most effective players to date at the time of his injury, with seven points and 17 blocks in 17 games. And the Bruins have been without him for so long that believe it or not Lindholm actually has not played for a B’s team truly led by Sacco, as his injury in St. Louis occurred exactly one week before Jim Montgomery’s firing from his post with the club.

“I’ve never been that good at watching, I’m better playing hockey,” Lindholm said. “I think it’s the same for everyone. You wanna be out there because you feel like you can make a difference. It’s gonna be a big stretch for us here, and I hope I can be a big factor in us getting over the hump.”

🎥 Hampus Lindholm on his return to full participation at #NHLBruins practice on Monday: "Feels good, to be able to do some contact and get into those battles...it was nice...you're excited to get out there and fight with the fellas. It's been a long way." pic.twitter.com/evEAY1z0mx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 27, 2025

McAvoy, meanwhile, was playing through his injury before the club made the decision to shut him down for a little bit in an attempt to get him closer to fully healthy. And during that break, McAvoy and his wife, Kiley, welcomed their first child, Rhys, born on Sunday morning. And while it’s been a hectic time, to say the least, there was nothing that overly concerning to No. 73 when it came to his injury recovery.

“It was just something that we needed to take care of and the timing was going to be fine,” McAvoy said. “It sucks when you get hurt and you’ve got to take some time, but I’m doing great and life is good.”

As noted by Sacco, the Bruins will be without both Lindholm and McAvoy for Tuesday night against the East-worst Sabres. But the hope is that they will be available for what will certainly be a challenging finish to the B’s first-half slate, with showdowns against the Jets, Rangers (twice), Wild, and Golden Knights on tap before the club goes on a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

And the Bruins will absolutely need them back in action as they begin Monday clinging to a playoff spot by a single point over the ninth-place Blue Jackets.

