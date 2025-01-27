David Pastrnak picks up another honor from NHL

Dec 28, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) sets for a face off during the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Bruins winger David Pastrnak will not be featured in next month’s 4 Nations Face-Off.

It’s in his backyard, and he is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, but Czechia did not receive the same invite that Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States did. If you ask him about it point blank, he’s not happy about it and he doesn’t plan on watching the tourney.

But rather than sulking about it in the days and weeks leading up to the tournament, Pastrnak has clearly made that everyone else’s problem and picked up another honor as a result of his white-hot scoring ways, with Pastrnak named the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

David Pastrnak (@NHLBruins), Mason McTavish (@AnaheimDucks) and Barrett Hayton (@utahhockeyclub) have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 26.#NHLStats: https://t.co/O6PL2iperw pic.twitter.com/gp9VmR0Ycr — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 27, 2025

In action for four games this past week, Pastrnak scored three goals, and had an NHL-leading eight points for the Black and Gold. Pastrnak also led the NHL in even-strength scoring, with seven of those eight points coming at even-strength play.

David Pastrnak - Boston Bruins (23)

Empty Net Goal pic.twitter.com/6g9QhT8D1b — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) January 24, 2025

Pastrnak’s latest honor comes just one week after he was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week, and in the midst of what’s been an insane month for No. 88, with 11 goals and 22 points in 12 games. Pastrnak’s 11 goals are the most in the NHL for the month of January, and his 22 points give him a three-point lead over Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and Nashville’s Filip Forsberg for the most in the NHL.

David gets the deflection 👌 pic.twitter.com/quvcLWUgrg — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 20, 2025

Pastrnak begins this new week with the 10th-most goals in the NHL (24) and the ninth-most points (59), and with his Bruins sitting in the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

