Fred Toucher: “Catastrophic” if Bruins Don’t Respond After Jim Montgomery Firing

May 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery speaks to the media after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in game seven of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins have fired head coach Jim Montgomery after two seasons, despite strong regular-season records of 65-12 in his first year and a 109-point season last year. A slow start this season and disappointing playoff results led to the decision.

The firing raises questions about timing. Montgomery wasn’t given a contract extension, signaling a lack of confidence from management. Fred Toucher and Rob “Hardy” Poole of Toucher & Hardy, believe this made his firing inevitable if the team struggled early.

The Bruins’ problems go beyond coaching. Key players, including Jeremy Swayman, Charlie McAvoy, and David Pastrnak, are underperforming. Swayman, who signed a big contract, has faced criticism for not living up to expectations as a full-time starter. The team’s long-term financial commitments to these players limit flexibility to make major changes.

WATCH HERE:

The spotlight now shifts to general manager Don Sweeney, who Hardy believes is under pressure to turn things around. If this move doesn’t spark improvement, Sweeney could be the next to go.

The Bruins risk falling into mediocrity like they did in the early 2000s. Fans hope the coaching change helps, but the team must perform quickly to avoid deeper trouble.

