Fred Toucher: “Catastrophic” if Bruins Don’t Respond After Jim Montgomery Firing
The Boston Bruins have fired head coach Jim Montgomery after two seasons, despite strong regular-season records of 65-12 in his first year and a 109-point season last year. A slow start this season and disappointing playoff results led to the decision.
The firing raises questions about timing. Montgomery wasn’t given a contract extension, signaling a lack of confidence from management. Fred Toucher and Rob “Hardy” Poole of Toucher & Hardy, believe this made his firing inevitable if the team struggled early.
The Bruins’ problems go beyond coaching. Key players, including Jeremy Swayman, Charlie McAvoy, and David Pastrnak, are underperforming. Swayman, who signed a big contract, has faced criticism for not living up to expectations as a full-time starter. The team’s long-term financial commitments to these players limit flexibility to make major changes.
The spotlight now shifts to general manager Don Sweeney, who Hardy believes is under pressure to turn things around. If this move doesn’t spark improvement, Sweeney could be the next to go.
The Bruins risk falling into mediocrity like they did in the early 2000s. Fans hope the coaching change helps, but the team must perform quickly to avoid deeper trouble.
6 thoughts on the Bruins firing Jim Montgomery
As was always going to be the case, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, and with the blessing of Bruins president Cam Neely, got to fire his third coach in seven years Tuesday afternoon.
And his authority to do exactly that was something that never once appeared to be in doubt.
In 2022 and in the wake of firing Bruce Cassidy, Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs stuck to the facts when it came to the Neely-Sweeney tandem being allowed to move on from Cassidy. Jacobs noted that the Bruins had been to three Stanley Cup Finals in 11 years under Neely’s leadership, and that the team had posted a .600 winning percentage since switching from Peter Chiarelli to Sweeney in 2015. And two years later, speaking after Boston’s second straight playoff exit at the hands of the Panthers, Jacobs ditched the facts but made it clear that he was standing by his braintrust.
“Well, there was a change, we let go of our coach [and] we have a new one sitting here,” Jacobs said when pressed as to why the Bruins were not making any changes with their leadership. “This is unfortunately a second playoff exit, a little further this year than last year, but we have had change.
“They have my utmost confidence, and I feel like we haven’t necessarily found our ceiling yet, in terms of the opportunity of this team. I believe in them to find that ceiling. And hence, they have my confidence and therefore no change. I don’t foresee a change in these personnel for this upcoming season.”
That was until, again, Sweeney (and with Neely’s blessing) decided that yet another change had to come. And yet again, that change had to come below them, with Jim Montgomery the latest Jack Adams-winning head coach to be fired by the franchise.
And, again, this was a decision that was only a shock to those who had not heard the anvil whistling from the team management suite on the ninth floor of TD Garden and making a Spoked-Beeline for Montgomery since the moment camp opened and closed without a contract extension to his name.
If there’s one thing I’ve learned from a near-decade of covering Sweeney, it’s that everything said is extremely calculated. Sometimes to a fault when it comes to the delivery. And the Bruins’ answers on questions regarding talks with Montgomery were always extremely surface level.
The last we had heard from Sweeney, he merely confirmed that there had been talks between the sides. That, after adding a finalist for Montgomery’s then-current job to the staff and promoting another, was never a promising sign for Montgomery. It always felt like an unspoken acknowledgement that they preferred having the easiest exit plan possible at their disposal should things not have gone as planned.