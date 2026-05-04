LISTEN LIVE

Viktor Arvidsson reveals injury that knocked him out of Bruins-Sabres series

At break-up day, Bruins winger Viktor Arvidsson revealed the injury that knocked him out of the B’s first-round series with Buffalo.

Ty Anderson
Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Viktor Arvidsson (71) skates against Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the third period of game three of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Viktor Arvidsson (71) skates against Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the third period of game three of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Bruins loved everything that Viktor Arvidsson brought to their lineup this year.

And the results spoke to that love, too. The Bruins were a substantially better club with Arvidsson in their lineup than without, too. That was not hyperbole, either. With Arvidsson available and in their lineup this season, the Bruins posted a 39-13-4 record, and were just 3-7-3 without Arvidsson available this season.

So, for the Bruins to soldier on without Arvidsson like they did for most of Game 4, and then fully without him for Games 5 and 6, it had to be something real bad.

“Broken rib and a little puncture on the lung," Arvidsson, who would've tried to come back in a Game 7, revealed at break-up day. "It was hard to kind of come back that quickly, so it was unfortunate, but part of the game.”

While it was possible that Arvidsson was already battling through some bumps and bruises, the proverbial kill-shot for his availability in this series appeared in the come in the first period of Game 4, and on a hit from Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson in the corner to the left of Alex Lyon's net.

Without Arvidsson, the Bruins by all means lost the motor and driver of that surprisingly strong second line with Arvidsson to the right of Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha. And that second line never got solidified following Arvidsson's departure from the lineup, with the Bruins trying anything and everything over the next two games en route to their first-round elimination this past Friday night.

It was a crushing blow to a season that saw Arvidsson exceed expectations by every possible measure, with 25 goals and 54 points in 69 games for the Bruins.

"I think [Arvidsson] gave me exactly what I was hoping for," Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said of the veteran winger. "He didn't disappoint me. He didn't change at all. He was a big part, not just on the ice, but also in this room, as a leader as well. [Don Sweeney] knows about it, and we all know we always talk, and he sees it, too."

Now comes seeing if the Bruins and Arvidsson can hammer out a new contract, as the 33-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent.

2026 Bruins PlayoffsBoston Bruinsviktor arvidsson
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories
Apr 12, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Boston Bruins center James Hagens (44) during pregame warmup against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-Imagn Images
NHLJames Hagens to play for United States at 2026 World ChampionshipTy Anderson
Bruins send Lukas Reichel back to P-Bruins
NHLBruins send Lukas Reichel back to P-BruinsTy Anderson
Mar 17, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images
NHLCharlie McAvoy could begin next season with a suspensionTy Anderson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect