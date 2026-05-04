Viktor Arvidsson reveals injury that knocked him out of Bruins-Sabres series

Apr 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Viktor Arvidsson (71) skates against Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) during the third period of game three of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Bruins loved everything that Viktor Arvidsson brought to their lineup this year.

And the results spoke to that love, too. The Bruins were a substantially better club with Arvidsson in their lineup than without, too. That was not hyperbole, either. With Arvidsson available and in their lineup this season, the Bruins posted a 39-13-4 record, and were just 3-7-3 without Arvidsson available this season.

So, for the Bruins to soldier on without Arvidsson like they did for most of Game 4, and then fully without him for Games 5 and 6, it had to be something real bad.

“Broken rib and a little puncture on the lung," Arvidsson, who would've tried to come back in a Game 7, revealed at break-up day. "It was hard to kind of come back that quickly, so it was unfortunate, but part of the game.”

While it was possible that Arvidsson was already battling through some bumps and bruises, the proverbial kill-shot for his availability in this series appeared in the come in the first period of Game 4, and on a hit from Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson in the corner to the left of Alex Lyon's net.

Without Arvidsson, the Bruins by all means lost the motor and driver of that surprisingly strong second line with Arvidsson to the right of Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha. And that second line never got solidified following Arvidsson's departure from the lineup, with the Bruins trying anything and everything over the next two games en route to their first-round elimination this past Friday night.

It was a crushing blow to a season that saw Arvidsson exceed expectations by every possible measure, with 25 goals and 54 points in 69 games for the Bruins.

"I think [Arvidsson] gave me exactly what I was hoping for," Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said of the veteran winger. "He didn't disappoint me. He didn't change at all. He was a big part, not just on the ice, but also in this room, as a leader as well. [Don Sweeney] knows about it, and we all know we always talk, and he sees it, too."