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Roman Anthony returning to Boston after hand injury

Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony will return to Boston to see a hand specialist after leaving Monday night’s game early with a hand injury.

Alex Barth
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 4: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox has his hand examined by trainer Brandon Henry (R) as interim manager Chad Tracy #17 (C) looks on during the first inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 4, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 4: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox has his hand examined by trainer Brandon Henry (R) as interim manager Chad Tracy #17 (C) looks on during the first inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 4, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The injury issues continue to mount for the Boston Red Sox. This time the issue comes in the lineup, with outfielder Roman Anthony leaving Monday night's 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers early with a hand injury.

Anthony's injury occurred in the first inning. In the first inning, the 21-year-old fouled off a pitch down the third base line, then stepped out of the box and started flexing his right hand. After speaking with the training staff, he remained in the game initially and grounded into a fielder's choice. However, he was replaced in left field by Masataka Yoshida defensively in the3 bottom of the second, before taking another at-bat. He did not field any balls in the bottom of the first.

“I just took a swing and it didn’t feel good,” Anthony said, adding he tried taking some swings in the batting cage after being pulled but "it just was painful."

"I've never really dealt with something like this, never even had any pain in my hand before, so we'll see what happens," Anthony added. "As far as having a feel for what it may be, I’m not sure. I know when it comes to the hand, there’s a lot of little things in the hand I have no idea about. I’ll have a better idea tomorrow."

Interim manager Chad Tracy told reporters after the game that Anthony had X-rays done immediately after coming out of the game, which were negative. However, he added that Anthony will return to Boston to see a specialist before returning to the lineup.

“Imaging tonight was negative, but we are gonna send him back to Boston to see our hand specialist just to let him look at it and make sure,” Tracy relayed, noting that Anthony had discomfort "on the top of his hand."

“I think the whole point is to get him back with our specialist to see him and see how he is," he continued. "If everything’s good, we’ll get him back here. But we’ve got to get him back there first.”

Monday night was the first game of a three-game series in Detroit for the Red Sox. After this they return home on Thursday to begin a seven-game homestand.

This injury concern comes as Anthony was seemingly finding a rhythm for the first time this season. Prior to Monday night he was hitting .264 over his last 15 games - including hits in four games in a row and five of the last six. That was after he hit .200 over the first 14 games of the season. For the year, Anthony is now hitting .229 with one home run and five RBIs in 30 games.

Anthony's hand is the latest injury concern for the Red Sox. Last week the team had to place starting pitcher Garrett Crochet on the IL with a shoulder injury. Then on Sunday, starting pitcher Ranger Suarez left his start early with 'hamstring tightness.'

Boston Red SoxRoman Anthony
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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