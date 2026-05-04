Patriots sign SEC linebacker as UDFA

Missouri Tigers linebacker Khalil Jacobs (5) and Missouri Tigers linebacker Dante McClellan (22) celebrate a muffed punt during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium Saturday December 27, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]

The Patriots are adding to their linebacker room ahead of the summer, signing linebacker Khalil Jacobs.

The Missouri product put together a strong senior season to put himself in position to make an NFL roster, recording 47 tackles and three sacks as the Tigers’ captain. Jacobs started his collegiate career at South Alabama before making the move to the SEC.

New England has had its eyes on Jacobs throughout the draft process, bringing him in for a pre-draft visit on April 9 as well as attending his pro day in March.