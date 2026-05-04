Patriots sign SEC linebacker as UDFA
New England is adding depth to its linebacking core.
The Patriots are adding to their linebacker room ahead of the summer, signing linebacker Khalil Jacobs.
The Missouri product put together a strong senior season to put himself in position to make an NFL roster, recording 47 tackles and three sacks as the Tigers’ captain. Jacobs started his collegiate career at South Alabama before making the move to the SEC.
New England has had its eyes on Jacobs throughout the draft process, bringing him in for a pre-draft visit on April 9 as well as attending his pro day in March.
With the Patriots needing to add depth to their linebacker core after the departures of Jack Gibbens, Jahlani Tavai and Anfernee Jennings, Jacobs could play into that room as a depth piece, but he will have to earn the job throughout the summer months.