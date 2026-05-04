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Mazzulla, Celtics make the wrong kind of history with series losses

For the third time in four years, Boston flamed out of the postseason in disappointing fashion.

Colin Kennedy

Apr 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla watches from the sideline as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics and Joe Mazzulla made some history over the weekend, just not the kind that any thought possible at this time last week. 

With the Cs falling to the Sixers in Game 7, it marked the first time the franchise has blown a 3-1 series lead. To make the loss sting a little bit more, Boston’s loss is now tied for the fourth-biggest favorite (-1300) to lose a series since 1990. 

Mazzulla also became the first coach in NBA history to lose three series with a 90% chance win probability. 

The recent string of stunning postseason exits should raise questions about Mazzulla and his coaching style, more specifically why the team’s regular season success isn’t translating to the playoffs. 

For three of the last four seasons, Mazzulla's Celtics have flamed out in disappointing fashion, and to team's that on paper were no where near as talented as them. Whether it was a 0-3 hole in the Eastern Conference Finals to an eight-seeded Heat team, blowing two 20-point leads at home to the Knicks or this year blowing a 3-1 series lead for the first time in franchise history, his team's seem to constantly underachieve.

While it doesn’t appear that Mazzulla is on the hot seat as of now, it’s hard to fathom him surviving another postseason collapse. 

Boston Celtics
Colin KennedyWriter
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