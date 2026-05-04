Jaylen Brown fails to shoulder blame for historic first-round exit

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) on the court before game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

As Jaylen Brown walked into frame of his Sunday night Twitch stream — something that has been a regular occurrence this season — the Celtics star sported a compression wrap across his ribs, wincing as he sat down.

It was clear he wanted the world to know how much he went through battling Joel Embiid and the Sixers in a stunning Game 7 loss. Brown wanted sympathy, despite being the perceived No. 1 option on a Celtics team that blew a 3-1 series lead for the first time in franchise history.

“Joel Embiid is a massive human being,” Brown said. “We had no answer for Embiid. I ain’t never seen him that dominant. That team is not a traditional seven seed.”

The stream provided Brown an opportunity to clear the air, an opportunity to say he failed in what has become an extreme lowpoint in this franchise’s history. Instead he deflected blame, taking shots at the officiating and claiming they had an “agenda” against him, as well as saying Embiid’s flopping played a major factor in the Sixers upset.

For a player who took pride in being this team’s No. 1 option, and doing a good job of it too, leading the Celtics through the regular season with 56 wins in a year that had stifled expectations, a first-round exit flushes all of that good will down the toilet.

Instead of taking accountability for a team that he claimed was his the entire season, he took the opportunity to blame the officials in Boston’s last three games.

“If I had to choose, if I had to say there are some referees that need to be investigated … we had three of them in the last three games,” Brown said.

“They clearly had an agenda, maybe because I spoke so critical on them in the regular season. I actually spoke to some refs and they told me there’s an agenda going on each game every time Jaylen puts his hands up just call it.”

Brown finished the first round with 10 offensive fouls, which is double the next closest player.

It’s hard to believe the NBA and its officials truly have an agenda against Brown. It’s possible they wanted to hone in on offensive fouls, and with Brown routinely pushing off with his off hand, it becomes an easy call to make.

Instead of placing an emphasis on changing his move to protect himself and his team, he resorted to crying to the refs, claiming it was their fault and not his.

Brown also went after Embiid and his style of flopping.

"Flopping has ruined our league,” Brown said. “Joel Embiid is one of the greatest players that has played basketball, but he flops. He knows it too"

Embiid is a known flopper, it’s no secret, but so is almost every player in the league. To resort to pointing fingers at his flopping as to why you blew a 3-1 series lead is frankly pathetic.

Brown failed, but it’s clear he doesn’t view it that way.

“It was my favorite year of my basketball career,” Brown said. “Being able to be a part of a group that just through the uncertainty came to fight, came to compete … I’ll take a team like that any day of the week.”

A year in which the Celtics failed to make it out of the first round is the favorite year of your career? It wasn’t the year you were a part of a championship winning team, and winning Finals MVP?

That speaks volumes to what is truly important to Brown at this point in his career. It’s not competing for titles in Boston, it’s being “the guy” on a team, and if it were up to him, it may not be in Boston.

The Jaylen Brown as the No. 1 option experiment ultimately failed, at least in Boston.