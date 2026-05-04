James Hagens to play for United States at 2026 World Championship

It's been a go, go, go, and go some more kind of year for the Bruins' James Hagens.

And even with the Bruins done, Hagens is not ready to call it a year, with Hagens set suit up play for Team USA at the 2026 IIHF World Championships this month.

Word of Hagens playing for the United States broke within moments of the Bruins' elimination at the hands of the Sabres on Friday night, and was confirmed by Hagens himself at Bruins break-up day at Warrior Ice Arena on Sunday morning.

Hagens' decision comes with the Black and Gold's top prospect unable to rejoin the P-Bruins for their ongoing playoff run given the timing of his entry-level signing.

A Worlds run with Team USA is just the latest uniform to be donned by Hagens in a year that's seen him play for Boston College, Team USA at the World Juniors, the P-Bruins, and of course the Boston Bruins. In Boston, Hagens recorded one assist over his five appearances between the regular season (two games) and postseason (three games), while his AHL tenure featured one goal and four points in six games.

"Just go out there and play hockey," Hagens said of his next stop in the 2025-26 season. "You get a chance to go out and play more games. So you just got to make sure that you bring over good habits and you learn from it, too."

And though he wasn't able to get him into his lineup for the final three games of Boston's first-round series with the Sabres, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm was fully on board with the idea of Hagens suiting up for his country in international play.

“I'm so excited that he has that chance to play," Sturm said of Hagens playing for Team USA. "That was one of my first questions after we got kicked out: Is he going? Because I know the importance. Being with Team Germany and even coaching and go through the process with Leon Draisaitl, I explained to him that situation.

"It was massive. He's still a kid. Now we have to be patient too, but we wanted [him] to be a man [as] quick as possible, and those kind of tournaments and experiences [are] just the best. I'm very happy that he has a chance to go, to play against men too. And coming from college, playing regular season games, playing in Providence, playoff experience, and now this, I mean, it can't get any better. So good for him.”

Last year, the Bruins had tremendous representation at the Worlds, headlined by Mason Lohrei, Andrew Peeke, and Jeremy Swayman all playing for the gold-winning Team USA roster. And though it's unclear what Lohrei and Peeke will do, Swayman has already taken himself out of the convo for Team USA with a baby on the way.

Elsewhere in the Boston room, David Pastrnak has said that it's unlikely that he'll play for Czechia, and injuries to both Viktor Arvidsson and Elias Lindholm make them seem like unlikely options for Sweden.