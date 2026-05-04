Toucher & Hardy react to Celtics collapse, Karalis weighs in

The Boston Celtics collapse in Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend was the main topic on today's show.

Toucher & Hardy dove right in shortly after 6 a.m. to address Saturday night's season-ending 109–100 loss. Fun fact: the Sixers became just the 14th team in NBA history to come back from a 3–1 series deficit. How did they do it? For starters, Joel Embiid played through his injuries in the final four games of the series, putting up solid offensive stats and giving his team a chance to win games. The Celtics, on the other hand, were missing star player Jayson Tatum in Game 7. The reason why? Injury. Or maybe discomfort. It still hasn't been made clear.

What has been made clear in the clip above is Hardy's take on the subject. The Hub host was apoplectic. Jayson Tatum, NBA Champion, Celtics centerpiece, sitting out Game 7. All while Embiid gutted it out on the other side of the court. Fred played a bit of devil's advocate and shifted the focus to Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla. Naming three bench players as starters in a Game 7? Suspect. Especially, as Jon Wallach pointed out, when those three players hadn't played one minute together all season long. Three ugly losses, all in a row, and an early playoff exit. Ugly.

Celtics Collapse

Later on in the show, Toucher, Hardy and Wallach were joined by John Karalis. Karalis covers the Celtics for Sports Illustrated. He had an interesting piece on the Tatum Game 7 situation: Jayson Tatum Explains 'Unfortunate Timing' of Knee Issue and Why it Felt Inevitable. We had the writer dive a bit deeper into the subject in hopes of shedding some light of why Tatum missed the game and who made the actual call that led to him sitting out. Fire up that clip you just scrolled past and you'll get an eyeful and earful of hot Tatum takes.

That includes Hardy still having some fire in his belly about Tatum missing that pivotal Game 7. Why couldn't he have just pushed through that game and, with a win, sat out Game 1 of the next round of the playoffs? Karalis pointed out that, if not for the Achilles injury being the cause of the knee stiffness, that might have been the case. But Tatum and the Celtics trainers took the cautious approach. Which led to the lineup shakeup.