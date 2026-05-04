Breakout Red Sox pitching prospect elevated to Double-A

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (24) throws against the UCLA Bruins during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Red Sox are elevating breakout pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson to Double-A Portland after just five starts at the High-A level in Greenville.

Eyanson has been putting up crazy numbers in his five starts this season, posting a 0.44 ERA with 34 strikeouts.

The right-handed-pitcher is off to the best start in the minors since 2021 when Matt Barnes posted a 0.34 ERA to kickstart his pro career.

Eyanson’s elevation points to the 21-year-old being ready to face tougher competition, which he will find in Portland.

“He just hasn’t been punched in the face yet,” Red Sox director of pitching Ben Buck said prior to the decision to promote Eyanson. “You expect [pitchers] to hit kind of a bump in the road right out of the gate. He just hasn’t found that yet, so you start thinking, the adjustments we made entering the season have elevated him past that level.

“You want to find the next level that’s going to punch him in the face and force him to adapt and overcome. That’s how he’s going to develop.”

Eyanson is coming off a great college career at LSU, going 12-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 2025 when the Tigers won the College World Series. Eyanson wasn’t selected until the third round, despite the good numbers.

“Understanding I was taken in the third round, 87th pick, I have it in my mind that every single MLB team passed on me more than once,” said Eyanson. “That just puts a huge chip on my shoulder, just trying to prove it to everybody, but most importantly, just proving it to myself, that I understand that I can be the person that I want to be and the pitcher that I want to be.”

The last pitcher to rise this quickly through the ranks was Payton Tolle, who similar to Eyanson, began 2025 in High-A before ultimately making his pro debut in August.