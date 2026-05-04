Alex Cora is gone and Red Sox still look the same

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 03: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after turning a double play to end the tenth inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Astros defeat the Red Sox 3-1. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Alex Cora and his loyalists were fired a little more than a week ago, but here's the obvious problem: the Red Sox still look the same.

So here's the question: what do you do after you swap out the flight crew on the Hindenburg? Do you blame the previous pilots and attendants? Or do you start to admit the design flaw that led to the disaster in the first place?

Of course, that would require looking in the mirror, which is something the Red Sox have done a poor job of for some time now.

In case you missed it, the Red Sox lost another series over their weekend, their second full three-game set since going fully faceless, nameless and spineless in the 2026 baseball season (and beyond?). Yesterday, Boston hitters went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position en route to a 3-1 extra-inning loss to the Houston Astros, a team that ranks 30th (that would be last) in the major leagues in ERA and possesses a 9-20 record against teams other than the Red Sox. For the series, the Sox went 3-for-28 with RISP, though that didn't stop interim manager Chad Tracy from applying some lipstick.

“A ton of opportunities, ton of at-bats with people on,” Tracy told reporters. “So the worst case could be you’re not getting the opportunities. We’re getting them, but we’ve got to execute them and that’s a winnable game. Obviously we had a lot of chances for two-out hits, one-out hits with people on and just couldn’t get it done.”

A belated welcome to Boston, Chad. Hopefully the Red Sox provided you with a flame-retardant uniform. (P.S. Watch your back.)

May 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) and catcher Yainer Diaz (21) celebrate beating the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Before the Red Sox start making excuses - and they will - let's give you the facts. Under Cora and his deposed offensive staff this season, the Sox batted .233 with a .667 OPS this season and averaged 4.1 runs per game. Under Tracy and replacement coaches, they’re batting .241 with a .671 OPS and averaging 2.6 runs per contest. And before you suggest that the average run total under Cora are skewed by the 17-run outburst in Cora’s managerial finale – and it is – let’s just agree that the offense is no better than it was before John Henry and Craig Breslow settled all family business.

With the Red Sox, there’s never any telling how they’ll try to spin this now, but we have a pretty good idea: they need more time. Implementing a new offensive approach and integrating the minor leagues with the majors will take time, so take your finger off the eject button. After all, those tickets are already bought – and the ones that aren’t will surely be swallowed up by tourists who want to see their team invade Fenway Park.

Where this all goes from here is anybody’s guess, but I have a theory: if the Red Sox turn it around, Breslow will get the credit for acting boldly; if the Red Sox don’t, Cora will get additional blame for burying the team out of the gate. Red Sox leadership after all, has a gift for talking out of both sides of its mouth, which means they can simultaneously tell there is still a lot of baseball to be played and blame the guy who got them off to a bad start.

Next up for the Sox: a three-game series that starts tonight in Detroit against the Tigers, who will toss left-handers Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez against Boston in the first two games of the series. Lest you forget, Skubal and Valdez both beat the Red Sox last month at Fenway Park.

With the 2026 Red Sox, after all, history has a way of repeating itself.