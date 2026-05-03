Jayson Tatum addresses injury that kept him out of Game 7

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 02: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on from the bench during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on May 02, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Celtics said that Jayson Tatum was fully healthy for Game 7.

Then, in a span of mere hours on gameday and with the club in a do-or-die spot, Tatum went from healthy to questionable and then to out due to knee tightness.

Speaking before the game on Saturday night, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said that it was a decision made by the medical staff. And on Sunday, the day after the 76ers overcame the 3-1 series deficit and eliminated a Tatum-less Celtics club, Tatum offered his own explanation as to what happened in between Games 6 and 7.

“Just experienced some tightness back there," Tatum said of the knee ailment that kept him out of Game 7. "It was just unfortunate timing. But it was just, I guess, a little bit to be expected, right? I was away for 10 and a half months and then I came back and I’m playing every other day and I was playing 36 to 40 minutes [per game].

“With staff and the medical team, they just kind of assessed everything that was going on. I’m still in the window — or I was in the window — of 'return to play' protocol. And there’s just certain rules and a plan that we had to stick by. It was tough [and] tough to deal with, but there’s a plan we had to stick to.”

After keeping Tatum’s workload mild by his standards during his 16 regular season appearances (his 32:38 per game was his lowest nightly total since his second season in the NBA), the Celtics clearly ramped things up in the playoffs. By almost a full four more minutes per night (36:20 per night during the postseason), actually.

Tatum also had two 40-minute plus nights during Boston’s first-round series with Philly, with 40:36 in Game 5 and a series-high 42:24 in the C’s Game 3 victory.

To a certain degree, this is what the 28-year-old Tatum signed up for when he made it his mission to play for the Celtics this season. Throughout his rehab from a torn Achilles suffered less than a year ago, Tatum said that he wasn't returning to be a shell of himself or to be a spare part on this year's Celtics team.

And to a certain degree, Tatum knew there would be a bump in the road.

"It’s not unusual that something would come up," Tatum admitted. "It was just tough because rehab was going so well the entire time. It was inevitable that at some point I was going to have to deal with something. It just came at the worst possible time.”

Tatum used the term 'unfortunate' throughout the conversation relating to the injury. And it does sound like this was a decision that taken out of his hands, and was one ultimately made by the Celtics' medical team and the franchise as a whole.

That does not make it any easier to accept, especially with the C's season over.

“My recovery and comeback was going so well that how it ended, I didn’t think it was going to end that way," Tatum said. "It’s just unfortunate. I worked really, really, really hard to come back in the fashion I did and play at the level I was playing at.