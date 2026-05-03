Charlie McAvoy could begin next season with a suspension

Mar 17, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

The Bruins are most likely beginning the start of next season down a defenseman, as the NHL's Department of Player Safety has offered Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy an in-person hearing for his Game 6 slash on the Sabres' Zach Benson.

While nothing is official until there is a hearing, offering an in-person hearing typically means that a player is facing a suspension of at least five games.

The incident occurred in the final minutes of Boston's Game 6 loss to Buffalo, and with McAvoy irate following a dangerous-looking trip on him by Benson. McAvoy's baseball-style slash, while dangerous, did not appear to injure Benson on the play.

Benson, for what it's worth, was not fined nor is he facing any sort of hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety for his slewfoot on McAvoy.

The 2025-26 season was a rough one for McAvoy in terms of his relationship with the NHL's Department of Player Safety, which is led by George Parros. In fact, McAvoy by all means called 'em out without calling 'em out, as he took to Twitter to post a picture of his swollen jaw/face and a video of the Sandis Vilmanis headshot that blew him up back in February. Vilmanis was not fined or suspended on the play.