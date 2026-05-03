‘They’re a totally different team with him’: Joel Embiid sends Celtics home in first-round defeat

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) gets congratulated as he leaves the court after their win over the Boston Celtics in game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

BOSTON — When Jayson Tatum drilled a game-winning 3-pointer that yielded a 2-1 series lead for the Celtics, Joel Embiid could only watch as his 76ers fell apart from their sideline. He was helpless.

The former NBA MVP was still recovering from an appendectomy surgery and was not yet cleared to play. A camera angle caught a jubilant Tatum staring at his hand with a 3-point symbol, celebrating his heroic Game 3 performance. Embiid distantly glared at Tatum, perhaps foreshadowing a warning sign.

The Celtics cruised to a Game 4 win against an Embiid-led Philadelphia squad to take a 3-1 series lead heading home, where they were heavy favorites to advance deeper in the playoffs. One more victory separated them from a second-round berth.

Then calamity struck.

Embiid dominated the final three games of his first-round matchup, reminding the Celtics that his talents must be taken seriously. Boston’s crisis was evident in Game 7, as Embiid and Philadelphia handed it a 109-100 loss to advance to a second-round date with the Knicks. It marked the first time Boston has lost a series it led 3-1.

Suddenly, the Celtics will be the ones watching from afar.

“They're a totally different team with him,” Celtics center Neemias Queta said. “Great player. Makes a lot of plays, makes it hard on every player on the court, whether you double, whether you can be more aggressive out there with the reaches and stuff like that. They look a lot better with him.”

Foul trouble had been an issue for Queta and the Celtics all series, but it was a particular issue once Embiid returned. Queta often committed too many fouls against Embiid early in the contest, limiting how much he could play in other segments and hindering his team’s defensive methods. Saturday was no different, as Embiid made nine of his 11 free throws on his way to a 34-point performance, which also included 12 rebounds and six assists. He averaged 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in four first-round contests.

Despite missing the first three games, Embiid sank 31 of his 37 free throws, the 14th most attempts by any player in the postseason this year. It was a lethal dosage when mixed with Tyrese Maxey’s 30 points — efficiently hitting 11 of his 18 shots — and rookie VJ Edgecombe’s 23 points.

“It was tough,” Brown said. “Embiid put a lot of pressure on us, on all our bigs and our guards. We didn't really have an answer for him. We tried a bunch of different things. He's a big body, and he just also was flopping around and got some extra calls and stuff like that, and they rewarded him for that. But that's the league that we're in. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

The 76ers have won only three playoff games in Boston while facing the Celtics seven times since 1983. They matched that total by winning Games 2, 5 and 7 over a two-week span, knocking their rivals out of the playoffs on short notice.

Opportunities were present for Boston to overcome its deficit, as with under four minutes left in the game and trailing 99-98, Brown missed a 3-pointer and a mid-range jumper before Pritchard missed a 3. All of those attempts would've given the team the lead. Maxey hit two layups after the sequence, putting Philadelphia in firm control. Overall, the Celtics shot 39.8 percent from the floor and 26.5 percent on 3s.

“Tonight, we came up a little bit short,” Brown said. “In the fourth quarter, we had some great looks that I wish would have went down, but nothing to hang my head over. Nothing for our team to hang our heads over.”

A key difference in each of the Celtics’ four losses was their horrid 3-point percentage, which sat at 27.4 percent in defeats. It is a staggering figure compared with a 41.7 percent mark during their three wins of the series, a clear indicator of what needed to occur for the Celtics to win games. Their 3-point percentage followed a similar trend in the regular season, as the Celtics averaged 39.3 percent from deep when they won and 30.9 percent in a loss. A much smaller difference than postseason play, but one that is still noticeable.

So what was different?

“Nothing really,” Mazzulla said. “What changed in the series was (that) Joel Embiid came back, and they're a completely different team. That's what changed in the series. And as far as the regular season and the playoffs, nothing changed.”

Derrick White’s poor shooting was astonishing throughout the first round, averaging only 11.1 points on a 32.1 percent mark from the floor and a 27.3 percent clip on 3s. He had his best playoff performance of this year in Game 7, notching 26 points on 9-of-26 shooting.

Of the Celtics’ league-most 46.1 3-pointers per game this postseason, 13.7 of them occurred when a defender was more than six feet away from the shooter, according to the NBA, which only has advanced tracking stats available for the series’ first six games. That mark is the third-fewest among playoff teams. They ranked seventh when a defender was within 4-6 feet (14.5 attempts) on a 3-pointer.

Payton Pritchard even backed up the sentiment, explaining that he liked the shots Boston took and “you’ve got to live with them.”

Were the Celtics too reliant on jumpers falling?

“No,” Mazzulla said. “I thought we did a great job reading the two-on-ones, taking what the defense gave us. In the games we lost, the other team shot over 38 percent from (behind the) 3-point (line). And so you’ve got to make shots. You have to be able to do that, something we've done well, something we do well, and we just didn't. I thought they did a good job throughout the series — later games — of making them. So love the looks that we got, love the process that we had, but hate the result.”

Although the Celtics found success throughout the season, they were not picked by most to have a deep postseason run ahead of the 2025-26 regular season. But expectations changed. When Jayson Tatum, who did not play in Game 7 due to a knee injury, looked like his normal self when he returned from an Achilles injury in March, the prospects of seeing Banner No. 19 hang in the rafters became realistic for many fans.

For now, that vision will remain an aspiration while the Celtics watch another team accomplish that very feat.

“It's disappointing,” Pritchard said. “I mean just being up 3-1 and then ending up losing the series, but definitely motivation going into the offseason to get better and to come back stronger.”