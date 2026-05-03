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Bruins send Lukas Reichel back to P-Bruins

Reichel made 10 regular-season appearances and one playoff appearance for the Bruins during his NHL runs this season.

Ty Anderson

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 19: Lukas Reichel #75 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Winnipeg Jets during his debut with the Bruins in the second period at the TD Garden on March 19, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Lukas Reichel

Don Sweeney and the Bruins made what is expected to be their final move of the 2025-26 season Sunday, with winger Lukas Reichel assigned to the P-Bruins.

The move to send the 23-year-old back to Providence allows Reichel to continue playing in the B's organization, and will more importantly allow him to jump back in and help out the P-Bruins in their first-round series with Springfield.

Reichel, Boston's lone trade addition this past year, made two appearances during his latest recall to Boston, playing in Boston’s penultimate game of the regular season and then suiting up for Game 4 of Boston’s first-round series with Buffalo. 

During his 10-game regular-season run with the Bruins, Reichel posted one goal and three points, along with nine shots and five blocked shots. 

In Providence, though, Reichel proved to be a legitimate threat for Ryan Mougenel's squad after posting a goal and six points in just four games played.

The P-Bruins could apparently use the help, too, as they come into Sunday's Game 2 down 1-0 in the best-of-five series despite finishing the year as the AHL's top club.

It'll be interesting to see if Reichel's playoff performance does anything for his future with the organization, as he comes into this season as a pending restricted free agent (arbitration-eligible) and due a potential $1.3 million qualifying offer.

Boston BruinsLukas Reichel
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
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