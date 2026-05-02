Nikita Zadorov says he played through serious knee injury

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 24: Nikita Zadorov #91 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at TD Garden on March 24, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Leafs defeat the Bruins 4-2. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov had previously alluded to playing at less than 100 percent during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. And now, with the Bruins eliminated from the playoffs with a 4-1 loss to the Sabres in Game 6, Zadorov was willing to share the injury he battled through to the bitter end.

“Yeah, I tore my MCL in Game 3," Zadorov said following the season-ending loss at TD Garden. "Fully torn off the born, so I played on it [with the injury].”

It's unclear exactly when or where Zadorov's knee sustained the injury, but it stands to reason that the injury occurred in his hit on the Sabres' Jack Quinn. Following the hit, Zadorov went back to the Boston locker room, though he did return to the bench and resume regular shifts and obviously play in the remainder of the series.

Overall, Zadorov finished his first playoff run with Boston with one assist, along with 19 hits and seven blocked shots, in six games while averaging 19:35 of time on ice per game. Zadorov also has what is currently a playoff-high 37 minutes in penalties.

Speaking after his postseason with the Bruins, and first year under Marco Sturm, Zadorov couldn't help but lament what he felt were some self-inflicted errors on the part of the Bruins after what was a strong start to the first-round showdown.

"To finish like that, it sucks, especially losing three at home," Zadorov, who (for what it's worth) noted that everyone bought in to Sturm's system off the bat, acknowledged after the loss. "From my view, it’s a missed opportunity.

"Our system is created to play as a five-man unit all the time. At home, we got away from that and I don’t know why. That cost us three games at home.”