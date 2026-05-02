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Nikita Zadorov says he played through serious knee injury

Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov was playing at far less than 100 percent in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ty Anderson
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 24: Nikita Zadorov #91 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at TD Garden on March 24, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Leafs defeat the Bruins 4-2. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 24: Nikita Zadorov #91 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at TD Garden on March 24, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Leafs defeat the Bruins 4-2. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov had previously alluded to playing at less than 100 percent during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. And now, with the Bruins eliminated from the playoffs with a 4-1 loss to the Sabres in Game 6, Zadorov was willing to share the injury he battled through to the bitter end.

“Yeah, I tore my MCL in Game 3," Zadorov said following the season-ending loss at TD Garden. "Fully torn off the born, so I played on it [with the injury].” 

It's unclear exactly when or where Zadorov's knee sustained the injury, but it stands to reason that the injury occurred in his hit on the Sabres' Jack Quinn. Following the hit, Zadorov went back to the Boston locker room, though he did return to the bench and resume regular shifts and obviously play in the remainder of the series.

Overall, Zadorov finished his first playoff run with Boston with one assist, along with 19 hits and seven blocked shots, in six games while averaging 19:35 of time on ice per game. Zadorov also has what is currently a playoff-high 37 minutes in penalties.

Speaking after his postseason with the Bruins, and first year under Marco Sturm, Zadorov couldn't help but lament what he felt were some self-inflicted errors on the part of the Bruins after what was a strong start to the first-round showdown.

"To finish like that, it sucks, especially losing three at home," Zadorov, who (for what it's worth) noted that everyone bought in to Sturm's system off the bat, acknowledged after the loss. "From my view, it’s a missed opportunity.

"Our system is created to play as a five-man unit all the time. At home, we got away from that and I don’t know why. That cost us three games at home.”

The 6-foot-7 Zadorov, who just wrapped up the second year of what is a six-year contract with a $5 million cap hit, had a career-high 20 assists this season, and had a career-high 22 points for the third time in his NHL career.

2026 Bruins PlayoffsBoston BruinsNikita Zadorov
Ty AndersonEditor
Ty Anderson is 98.5 The Sports Hub’s friendly neighborhood straight-edge kid. Ty has been covering the Bruins (and other Boston teams) since 2010, has been a member of the PHWA since 2013, and went left to right across your radio dial and joined The Sports Hub in 2018. Ty also writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to the Boston Celtics and Boston Red Sox.
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