Jayson Tatum will not play vs 76ers in pivotal Game 7

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts to his score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum will not play in the Celtics’ Game 7 matchup against the 76ers with left knee stiffness, according to the team. Tatum arrived at the team’s facility on Saturday with stiffness in his knee, appearing as questionable on the team’s initial injury report before being downgraded to out at 5:45 p.m. EST. He will be day-to-day with

Joe Mazzulla said Tatum did not get hurt after the Celtics’ Game 6 loss on Thursday. The Celtics head coach furthered this sentiment when he said that he expected Tatum to play in Game 7 during a phone conference call.

But Tatum's status dramatically shifted early Saturday.

"He just came in today with knee discomfort, and we decided — medical team and myself — for him not to play," Mazzulla said.

After heading to the locker room to receive treatment in the third quarter of the Celtics’ Game 6 loss, Tatum was seen holding the back of his left leg on the bench with an ace bandage and an ice pack. He did not return to the game before Mazzulla pulled his starters with 10 minutes left to play.

A replacement for Tatum in the Celtics lineup was not yet decided, Mazzulla said.

The Celtics played most of the regular season without Tatum, who ruptured his right Achilles tendon against the Knicks in the 2025 playoffs. He returned in March against the Mavericks, his first of 16 games during a ramp-up period ahead of the 2026 postseason.