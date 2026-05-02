Celtics lose in first round to 76ers, blow 3-1 series lead

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) celebrates after dunking on Boston Celtics center Luka Garza (52) during the first quarter of game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

BOSTON — Early signs of the Celtics’ postseason ending prematurly permeated throughout the TD Garden on Saturday. Less than two hours before a Game 7 contest in a series it once led 3-1, the franchise found out superstar Jayson Tatum would be out with a knee injury.

Optimism worsened for the Celtics, whose poor offensive start yielded a double-digit deficit. It grew from there, eventually reaching its pinnacle at a 13-point deficit entering the final 12 minutes.

A dramatic fourth quarter comeback effort — including three consecutive misses to take the lead — fell short, as the Celtics’ season ended with a 109-100 loss to the 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. It is the first time in franchise history that Boston has lost a series it led 3-1.

The Celtics had outscored the 76ers 25-21 in the fourth quarter, but the deficit they suffered during the third quarter was too much for them to overcome. They had multiple chances to take a lead late in the game or swing momentum on their side, failing to do so by missing 10 straight shots in the game’s final four minutes. Neemias Queta, Derrick White and Jaylen Brown combined for 19 of Boston’s 25 fourth-quarter points.

Foul trouble hindered the Celtics’ ability to keep up with the 76ers, who made 20 of their 23 free throws in the game. It was a lethal combination considering Philadelphia made 39.3 percent of its 3-pointers, despite a 1-of-5 mark in the fourth quarter. Joel Embiid, who missed the first three games of the series, had 34 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Tyrese Maxey contributed with 30 points, 10 of which were scored in the final quarter.