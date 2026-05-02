Bruins offense dries up in playoffs after surprise regular-season success

The Boston Bruins weren't expected to score as much as they did in the regular season. Once the playoffs started, water found its level.

After a 100-point season that saw them finish 10th in the league with 3.27 goals per game, the Bruins' offensive output sank to exactly two goals per game over their six-game series with the Sabres, including just three goals total in their three home games. You're not going to win many playoff games 1-0, and so it's no surprise that the Bruins came up empty those nights.

To be certain, the B's continued to struggle with turnovers and spotty coverage in the defensive end as well. They will need to fix those problems in time for next season, be it with changes on the roster or the coaching staff or a combination. But those defensive issues existed in the regular season and simply carried over, and were magnified against a Sabres team that emerged as one of the top teams in the conference. It's at the offensive end that the well dried up, and the Bruins are now left wondering how much of that regular-season scoring was legit and how much was fool's gold.

The Bruins' typical top-six forwards all saw their production drop off in the series. After David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, Pavel Zacha, Viktor Arvidsson, Elias Lindholm, and Casey Mittelstadt averaged 0.85 points per game in the regular season, that average dropped to 0.59 against Buffalo. The Bruins' ninth-ranked power play (23.4% in the regular season) plummeted to just 12.5%, 11th out of 16 teams in the first round.

As glaring and often inexcusable as the defensive blunders were, especially in Game 6, those are more easily fixed. It's not as hard to find big, strong, defensive-minded defensemen, or to coach those guys better, as it is to find players that can score around a point per game. And you can't coach speed or skill

At that point, toughness and competitive juices will only get you so far. They even lacked some of that element, particularly in their embarrassing effort in Game 4. But the series closer wasn't so much about compete level as it was about just lacking the requisite talent to hang at this time of year.

"Can’t compete harder than that," said head coach Marco Sturm after the game, when asked if the team needs more talent or competitiveness.

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Considering their alarming lack of fire in their three home losses, something may need to change on a leadership or culture level. That's the kind of shift that goes beyond the roster, but either way, it would require a major addition or a significant trade.

But it also appears that, even with a good-old-fashioned hockey trade or a vibe shift, the Bruins still need to add. The hope is that more offense comes in the form of a full season of James Hagens on the roster, but it's no guarantee that he spends his entire age-20 season in Boston. At the core of Boston's problem is a long line of disappointing draft classes, and even if Hagens, Dean Letourneau, WIll Zellers, and others actually pan out, those picks need at least a few years to become fruitful.

And by that point, what will the Bruins' core even be? Literally, who will it be? But the core that remains, what will those players be? Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy are both hitting the back end of their prime years. The Lindholms, Elias and Hampus, both already look cooked on the wrong side of 30. Jeremy Swayman may only be entering his prime and earned a much-deserved Vezina nomination, and was easily the Bruins' best player in the series ... but the B's just found out the hard way that even elite goaltending can only get you so far.

Ultimately, the Bruins may still be years away from returning to true Stanley Cup contention, assuming they get to that level. And it may be with a team that looks very different than the one that just bowed out in the first round. But if they want to get back in a win-now window while Pastrnak is still a 100-point player, McAvoy is logging 60-plus points, and Swayman is a Vezina contender, they have a LOT of work to do.