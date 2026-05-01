UFC Perth: previews, picks, predictions

May 10, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Jack Della Maddalena (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Belal Muhammad (not pictured) for the Welterweight Title during UFC 315 at Bell Centre.

UFC Perth is this Saturday with the main card beginning at 7 a.m. EST (!). No, that is not a typo.

The main event between Aljamain Sterling and Youssef Zalal played out almost exactly how I thought it would. Let's see if lightning strikes twice.

Jack Della Maddalena

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) and Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) walk to their corners after the third round in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The main event features the return of former welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena against Carlos “The Nightmare” Prates.

Della Maddalena (18-3) flew through the 170-pound division, ripping off 18 consecutive wins (8 within the UFC) before dethroning then-champion Belal Muhammad in a five-round decision win. His reign atop the division was brief; he was dominated by the current champion (and maybe the best fighter on the planet) Islam Makhachev one fight later.

JDM could be the most complete striker in the top 15. He is a volume puncher who fights from the inside and relies on his head movement to keep him out of danger. And Makhachev aside, Jack can hold his own against most grapplers.

The Perth, Australia native will have the hometown crowd backing him as he looks to prove his abbreviated title run was not a fluke.

Carlos Prates

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Carlos Prates (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Leon Edwards (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

With Shavkat Rakhmonov sidelined, the title of welterweight boogeyman might belong to Carlos Prates (23-7). The 32-year-old Brazilian, while also a gifted striker, fights with a different approach. “The Nightmare” doesn’t have the same output as his opponent, mainly because he doesn’t need it.

For my money, Prates is the most dangerous striker in the welterweight division. If he connects, his opponent is going to sleep. He lacks the striking volume that JDM pushes because he can end fights with one punch.

Neil Magny. Geoff Neal. Li Jingliang. Leon Edwards. These are guys that don’t get knocked out, and Prates one-shotted all of them.

A win for JDM secures his number-one ranking at 170 pounds. A win for Prates would almost certainly put him in a similar spot. Both would be next in line following a rumored title fight between Makhachev and Ian Garry.

While the books are siding with Prates (around -125), I like the former champ here. Prates has kill-shot capabilities, but the bigger cage is a hindrance. JDM’s footwork should keep him from getting trapped against the fence. If he can keep his chin out of harm, JDM’s striking volume should keep Prates on the back foot.

This main event is a pugilist’s dream, and I really hope this one goes long. If Della Maddalena can avoid the Prates death touch, he should be able to dictate the pace.

Pick: Jack Della Maddalena money line (+102)

Beneil Dariush

Jun 28, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Beneil Dariush (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Renato Moicano (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The co-main event features lightweight veteran Beneil Dariush against Australian up-and-comer Quillan Salkilld.

Beneil Dariush (17-7-1) is a multifaceted mixed martial artist with black belts in both BJJ and Muay Thai. Whether on his feet or on the ground, Benny usually seems comfortable no matter where his fights play out.

Dariush is nearly 37, and it remains to be seen how many fights he has left in him. He lost three of his last four by knockout, with his most recent fight ending in 16 seconds at the hands of Benoit Saint-Denis in November.

Quillan Salkilld

Jun 7, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Quillan Salkilld (red gloves) fights Yanal Ashmouz (blue gloves) during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Quillan Salkilld (11-1) is a Perth native with a lot of hype attached to his name. He is 4-0 within the promotion, and three of those bouts never made it out of the first round.

Salkilld has been a highlight machine lately, with first-round stoppages against Jamie Mullarkey and Nasrat Haqparast.

Dariush is looking to prove that the future isn’t here just yet and that he is not a stepping stone for a hot prospect. Salkilld is here to prove his hype is for real.

When I saw the announcement for this fight, the word I kept coming back to is “mean.” I find Beneil Dariush to be very likeable, and the UFC is mean for feeding him to this kid.

While Benny has all the experience and cage time, he will be giving up a good amount of size and power to the 26-year-old Salkilld.

Quilland Salkilld has been mostly dominant in his four UFC fights, and I don’t see that changing on Saturday. Dariush is able to hold his own wherever the fight plays out but his chin has failed some big tests recently.

Salkilld will have his opportunity to show that he is one of Australia’s most promising young fighters. A convincing win over the veteran Dariush would likely have him knocking on the door to a top-15 fighter.

I have Salkilld winning in similar fashion to his previous scraps. Beneil Dariush has the tools to make this a tougher fight for the Perth native but I don't think he gets to use them.

The sharp books I reference for accurate lines have Salkilld ending the fight in the first round (-120)and I would agree with that. The part that has me a little shook is where the retail books are pricing that prop. I am seeing +130 across some of your favorite sportsbooks.

It's the kind of bet that, regardless of outcome, I would make with confidence any day of the week.

It will be a sweat and this could end up going to round 2 but I think Salkilld finishes Dariush inside the first five.