Which UDFAs have the best chance to make the Patriots’ roster in 2026?

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO – DECEMBER 27: Wide receiver Cameron Dorner #4 of the North Texas Mean Green runs for a touchdown against safety Dwayne McDougle #26 of the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half of the Isleta New Mexico Bowl at University Stadium on December 27, 2025 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Mean Green defeated the Aztecs 49-47.

After adding nine players in the 2026 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots also added via undrafted free agency. They added 11 UDFAs, plus will have more players taking part in next week's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

The Patriots have a long, successful history of UDFAs not just making the team, but contributing. They've kept at least one undrafted player out of camp in 21 of the last 22 seasons.

Last season, the team had a particularly impressive UDFA class. That group was highlighted by edge rusher Elijah Ponder. He played a rotational role on the defensive front, and finished with four sacks in 15 games, in addition to a significant special teams role. Wide receiver Efton Chism also made the team as a more developmental player, and tight end CJ Dippre initially made the practice squad before being added to the active roster during the season. Running back Lan Larison and fullback Brock Lampe also looked to have a real shot at roster spots before getting hurt in training camp - they spent the season in New England on IR.

This year's UDFA class will have a tougher time making an impact, as they join a team with a much more complete roster than what the Patriots looked to have a year ago. Still, there are multiple players who have a path to finding a job in New England.

Some of that may be due to ability, while others may play positions where the team simply doesn't seem to have enough depth. Notably, the Patriots signed four UDFA wide receivers despite having a group that returns all but one player from last year (Stefon Diggs), but also had a significant free agent addition (Romeo Doubs) - not to mention the looming A.J. Brown rumors. That doesn't mean it will be impossible for one of those players to earn a role. We'll start there as we look at the most likely UDFAs to make the Patriots' roster in 2026...

WR Cameron Dorner, North Texas

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Dorner was the second-leading receiver on a North Texas offense that led the nation in scoring last year. In 14 games he caught 56 passes for 911 yards and eight touchdowns.

At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds North Texas mainly lined him up on the outside. In some ways the Mean Green used him similar to how the Patriots used Kayshon Boutte, having him get to the middle of the field on intermediate and deep routes (he had an 11.5 yard average depth of target in 2025) and create after the catch, with some outside vertical routes mixed in as well. Speed will be his biggest question - he ran a 4.60-second 40 at his pro day.

Dorner's ability to get open in the middle of the field could translate to a more versatile role in the NFL. That could help his case, as the Patriots project to be deeper when it comes to boundary receivers (especially if they get Brown) than inside guys.

WR Kyle Dixon, Culver-Stockton

Playing at NAIA Culver-Stockton, Dixon caught 83 passes for 1282 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games last season. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds he projects mainly as a true outside 'X' receiver.

Dixon mainly lands on our list as we follow the money. Dixon reportedly got a $252,000 signing bonus from the Patriots, which is just shy of the franchise record for a UDFA. That seemingly signals there's a good chance he sticks around, but it's worth noting that the record-holder, tight end CJ Dippre, got a $264,000 signing bonus last year and did not make the initial team. He stayed on the practice squad but was not signed to the active roster until mid-November.

With a crowded outside receiver group (which again, could get more crowded with the addition of Brown), Dixon has a tougher path to the roster. Still, the bonus shows the team does think highly of him.

WR Nick DeGennaro, James Madison

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DeGennaro really got on the map with a strong performances in the Dukes' College Football Playoff game against Oregon, when he caught five passes for 90 yards and a score. That was to cap a 28-catch, 500-yard, five-touchdown 2025 campaign. However that production wasn't always consistent. He had four games this year without recording a catch.

Still, DeGennaro has some traits going for him. At 6-foot-1, 196 pounds he's truly formation versatile and could mix in for an inside receiver role with the Patriots with his ability to create after the catch and feel for getting open when his game is on. On top of that he has very sure hands, with just four drops on 283 career college targets (one on 49 last year).

RB Myles Montgomery, UCF

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At 5-foot-11, 205 pounds Montgomery was a do-it-all back for UCF last year. He carried the ball 144 times for 705 yards and four touchdowns, and caught another 17 passes for 182 yards. Montgomery is a quick one-cut runner, but is more of a chain mover than a big play threat.

Last year was Montgomery's only season getting significant playing time in college between three seasons at Cincinnati then two at UCF. That lack of experience probably knocked him down draft boards. If he can pick up where he left off last year though, he should be right in the mix competing for the third running back spot with Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, and 2026 draft pick Jam Miller.

G JonDarius Morgan, UAB

Morgan got his first regular playing time in 2024 after transferring from South Carolina to UAB, and split the season between left tackle and right guard, and was better at guard. In 2025 he made the switch to right guard full time and thrived. In 12 games he allowed just 11 pressures without surrendering a sack and was only penalized twice. Morgan is a high-motor blocker with NFL size at 6-foot-4, 321 pounds.

Of all of the Patriots UDFAs, Morgan might have the clearest path to the roster. After Ben Brown - who is currently projected as the top backup at both guard spots and center - there isn't really any clear next man up. With Alijah Vera-Tucker's injury history, it would make sense for the Patriots to carry extra depth at the position. Morgan will be competing with Caedan Wallace, Mehki Butler, Andrew Rupcich, and fellow UDFA Jacob Rizy for that role.

OL Jacob Rizy, Florida State

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Rizy's carrying trait is his versatility. Between three years at Harvard then two at Florida State, he's played at least 250 snaps at both tackle and both guard spots, plus got almost 100 snaps at center over the past two years. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound blocker mainly played guard in 2025, splitting his time evenly between both sides and allowing just eight pressures without a sack.

That kind of versatility always stands out when looking at a player who will be making a push for a back of the roster spot. However bouncing around that much leaves his development at any one spot a little further behind.

DT David Blay, Miami

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman David Blay Jr. (11) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field.

It was a little surprising to see the Patriots not add a run-stopping nose tackle in the draft after losing Khyiris Tonga. Play played that role in Miami last year though, recording 13 run stuffs.

As he makes the jump to the NFL, size will be the biggest question. 6-foot-2, 292 pounds is undersized for a dedicated run-stopper in the NFL. Blay has ability though, so if he can bulk up a bit between now and training camp he should have a chance to make his case for a roster spot.

Rookie minicamp tryouts

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Let's dig a little deeper here. These are two players who aren't even officially signed as UDFAs but got invited to take part in Patriots rookie minicamp. Still, they could have a chance to make the team if they impress next week and get signed to a contract.

LB Jordan Kwiatkowski, Central Michigan: Kwiatkowski was all over the field for Central Michigan the last two years. The rangy linebacker had 117 tackles with 14 for a loss, three sacks, three interceptions, and three forced fumbles in 2025. Going from doing that in the MAC to the NFL will be a significant jump, but he wouldn't be the first linebacker to go undrafted from a directional Michigan school and have success in this defense.