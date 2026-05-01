Patriots officially announce dates for offseason program

The NFL released the dates of the offseason programs for all 32 teams this week. In New England, OTAs will start on the later end, compared to much of the rest of the league.

As announced by the league Wednesday, the Patriots' first official offseason workout as a team will be their first organized team activity (OTA) on Tuesday, May 26. OTAs will continue with select dates through June 11, with mandatory minicamp coming June 15-17 in Foxboro.

OTAs are actually in Phase 3 of the offseason program. OTAs will mark the first time of the year that team drills are permitted, although live contact is not yet allowed until the first fully padded practice of training camp.

Check out the full list of upcoming offseason workout dates for the Patriots:

Rookie Minicamp

May 8-10

OTAs

May 26, May 28-29, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11

Mandatory Minicamp

June 15-17

For many watching the Patriots closely, interest may lie not in when the Patriots are practicing together, but when head coach Mike Vrabel will be there. Vrabel is expected to take more time away from the team to tend to his personal life as the offseason goes on, after his quick return to team facilities on Monday raised questions of how much time he'd really be off from the Patriots.