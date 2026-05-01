Jayson Tatum’s status ahead of Game 7 vs 76ers

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) prepares to take a foul shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jayson Tatum will play in the Celtics’ Game 7 matchup against the 76ers on Saturday, Joe Mazzulla said during a phone call press conference.

Tatum exited Game 6 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter due to a left leg injury. He was spotted heading to the locker room, where he was stretched and received treatment — according to Mazzulla — for stiffness in his left leg, Tatum said postgame. The Celtics’ superstar returned to the bench with an ace bandage around his left leg — opposite of his previous Achilles injury — and an ice pack, as shown on NBC’s broadcast at the start of the fourth quarter.

Tatum did not return to the game before Mazzulla pulled his starters with 10 minutes left in what became a 106-93 loss in Philadelphia. Tatum finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes.

“Yeah, he'll play," said Mazzulla, who also added there were no concerns from his perspective about Tatum's Game 6 injury. "I expect him to be fine."

Almost one year ago, Tatum ruptured his Achilles tendon in his right leg during a second-round bout against the Knicks. He missed 10 months, working diligently to make a comeback for his team during the 2025-26 season. He accomplished the feat on March 6, posting 15 points in 27 minutes. His playing time slowly increased, eventually moving past any sort of minutes restriction in his final two games of the regular season.

The Celtics will need Tatum to be as healthy as possible for a win-or-go-home playoff game against the 76ers, who have battled back from a 3-1 series deficit. Boston was embarrassed in consecutive closeout situations, suffering double-digit blowouts in back-to-back contests for the first time all season. It was only the sixth time the team had lost successive games in 2025-26. The franchise has never lost a series it led 3-1 in its history.