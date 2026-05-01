Drake Maye backs Vrabel at charity event

Drake Maye spoke about his head coach Mike Vrabel while making an appearance at a Best Buddies charity event.

“We’re here for coach. We love coach, what he does for us, what he’s done for us this past year — you can’t speak into words,” Maye told Jonathan Hall of 7News, “Just thankful he’s our head coach. I know he’s dealing with some stuff off the field and out of the coaching world, we’re here for him. And I know he’s going to come back.”

Drake Maye is not the first Patriot to voice support for Vrabel. Fellow captains Robert Spillane and Hunter Henry have also spoken publicly about their coach.

"Coach coaches football, and he keeps the main thing the main thing," Spillane said earlier this week "I know he's dealing with personal issues, but when we're in the building we speak football."

"Every year's a new year," Henry told the media, "We're trying to build this team, we're trying to come together. I'm just focused on the guys in this locker room and trying to build it from the ground-up again. We've got a long journey ahead of us."

Drake Maye and his teammates are publicly rallying around Vrabel amidst the Page Six story showing the Patriots head coach and former NFL insider for the Athletic Dianna Russini together numerous times.

Mike Vrabel spent the third day of the draft away from the team in order to seek counseling and focus on family. The Patriots issued a statement in support of their head coach.