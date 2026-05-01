Alex Cora firing put into perspective by Tom Caron

Aside from the Bruins and Celtics first-round playoff woes, the Alex Cora firing has been the story of the week on Toucher & Hardy.

OK, that's not completely true. Aside from the aforementioned, we've been spending quite a bit of time talking about the continuing saga of Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini. We had Mike Reiss of ESPN on Monday's show to recap the NFL Draft. Naturally, Vrabel came up in conversation. Reiss had an interesting perspective as someone who covers the team, and shared his thoughts with Fred, Hardy, and Jon. You can dive into Vrabel and our NFL Draft recap here. But wait and check that out there after you finish up here.

Here, up top, you have Tom Caron. The NESN man is our man Thursday mornings at 8:25, all throughout the 2026 MLB season. TC has already given us outstanding analysis early on. His comments on Sonny Gray a few weeks ago should be enough to make you root for his quick return from the Injured Reserve list. We've been waiting all week to have him on and get his thoughts on the Red Sox parting ways with manager Alex Cora. On Thursday morning, we finally got TC on zoom. But that didn't work out to well, so we switched to the phone. It happens.

Alex Cora Firing

Caron explained that the Red Sox firing Alex Cora likely came down to a disconnect with the front office. The main conflict, as TC sees it, is developing their roster of young players versus trying to turn the current season around and perhaps win a playoff spot. With the team off to a historically bad start, Craig Breslow felt the need to make a bold move, hoping a new voice could turn things around. So far, the Chad Tracy era hasn't shown if a turnaround is coming. Then again, all of that remains to be seen, as we're only a week into the new manager's tenure.

It's an interesting exercise to contrast Caron's comments with those of Joon Lee. Lee joined us earlier in the week to speak on the "toxic positivity" of the current Sox regime. His latest, Inside The Red Sox's Credibility Crisis, is a great read. He writes: "The franchise is defined by mixed signals, shifting priorities — and what some inside call toxic positivity.” Sox brass convince themselves everything is fine until fan and media backlash forces them to act. That mindset leads to reactive moves — like firing Alex Cora — instead of long-term planning.