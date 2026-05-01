5 takeaways: Offensive woes haunt Celtics embarrassing Game 6 loss

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With the potential to close out their first-round series in Philadelphia, the Celtics relied on their relentless 3-point shooting. Although most of their shots failed to find the bottom of the basket, they didn't stray away from their game plan.

So they tried again. And again. And again.

Boston’s results were consistent throughout Game 6, mostly ending in misses and defensive rebounds for the 76ers, making only 12 of its 41 3-pointers by the final buzzer. It led head coach Joe Mazzulla to pull his best players with over 10 minutes left in the game.

Their effort was dramatically short of what would be required to win their first-round series, as the Celtics were embarrassed by the 76ers, 106-93, to return home for Game 7. Boston has never lost a playoff series when it held a 3-1 lead, a feat that could occur Saturday at the Garden.

Here are five takeaways for the Celtics' embarrassing Game 6 loss:

STARTERS PULLED, BENCH SUCCESS

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Mazzulla gave his starters one more chance to get back into Game 6. If they were to play the rest of the contest, they had to provide evidence they could quickly chip away at a 17-point deficit.

A 6-0 run by the 76ers over a minute of the final 12 minutes dispelled that notion.

So while Boston trailed by 23 points and had more than 10 minutes remaining in the game, Mazzulla pulled his key contributors for his bench. Maybe that would provide a spark for the team.

It did.

The Celtics went on a 9-0 run with their backup players vs the 76ers’ best players, cutting their deficit to 14 points. Although Philadelphia responded to maintain their lead, another 8-0 scoring run created a 12-point hole with two minutes left.

It appeared a promising stretch could continue until rookie guard VJ Edgecombe acrobatically converted an and-one layup, ending any hope Boston had of a late-game comeback effort. Even Jaylen Brown knew, as an NBC camera panned to him, shaking his head in disbelief on the bench.

TATUM INJURED?

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Absent from the Celtics’ mass substitution to start the fourth quarter was Jayson Tatum. The reason was not that he played well enough to stay in the game, but he was already out of the contest.

With 4:03 left in the third quarter, Tatum went to the locker room with a left leg injury. He returned to the floor with what appeared to be an ace bandage wrapped around his left leg with an ice pack, according to NBC. Tatum missed the final 12 minutes because his “leg was just a little stiff,” he said postgame. It was not the same leg that Tatum ruptured his Achilles tendon on a year ago.

“He just went to the back,” Mazzulla said. “Just got stretched, got some treatment. That’s about it.”

Tatum had nine points and nine rebounds in the first quarter before he finished with 17 points and 11 boards. He expects to play in Game 7, he said in his press conference.

POOR 3-POINT SHOOTING CONTINUES

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When the Celtics play well against the 76ers, it usually involves an impressive mark from behind the arc. Through six games, they’ve lost all three of their contests in which they have shot under 30 percent from behind the arc.

Thursday's struggles were apparent, as Boston made only 12 of its 41 3s (29.3 percent). It had eight different players drain a basket, but just three converted multiple times. Additionally, the team’s percentage was increased when its bench unit checked in, making four of its 12 attempts in the fourth quarter.

Shooting a large quantity of 3-pointers is not a new task for the Celtics, who attempted 42.1 3s — the fourth highest mark in the NBA — per game in the regular season and hit 36.7 percent — ranking the eighth-best clip — of them. But through the team’s first playoff series, its efficiency has nosedived. It is taking 45.7 3-pointers — an increase of 3.6 attempts from the regular season for the highest mark in the playoffs — per game while shooting 35.0 percent from deep.

Derrick White, who averaged 8.2 points on a 21.2 percent from 3 in five postseason games, was the most efficient scorer for the Celtics. He posted 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep. Brown had a team-high 18 points while making seven of his 17 attempts from the floor.

OFFENSIVE FOULS PILE UP

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While shooting woes have headlined the Celtics’ scoring issues, offensive fouls have undermined possessions and momentum throughout the series.

Boston has committed three offensive fouls in Game 6, adding to their NBA-high 23 offensive fouls in the playoffs. Brown leads the league with 10 of those violations, while Nikola Vucevic and Neemias Queta each had five offensive fouls, tied for fifth most.

What has gotten Brown in trouble with officials is his repeated move of driving toward the hoop and using his non-dribbling arm to push defenders away from him. It has ruined scoring opportunities for Brown while allowing the 76ers to get into position to create large scoring runs. Most of Queta’s fouls have occurred defensively, recording 24 total fouls — the most in the playoffs.

As a team, the Celtics averaged 1.8 offensive fouls — tied for the fourth most — in the regular season. That mark has dramatically skyrocketed to 3.8 in six postseason games, the most by any playoff team.

GO BIG OR GO HOME

Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

NBA teams that have a 3-1 series lead win a playoff matchup 95.6 percent of the time, according to NBC. In the history of the NBA, there have been 37 times a franchise has forced a Game 7 after it trailed 3-1. Only 12 have won the series.

The Celtics could become the 13th team to lose after obtaining a 3-1 lead.

Game 7 between the Celtics and 76ers will occur at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the TD Garden, according to NBC Sports Boston.

Before Boston lost Game 5 on Tuesday, it appeared it was heading toward at least a three-day rest period as it awaited the winner of the Knicks-Hawks series, which ended with New York advancing after a 51-point beatdown in Game 6. Now the Knicks will get two days off before the second round starts on Monday, May 4.