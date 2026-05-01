Bruins eliminated on home ice in 4-1 loss to Sabres

The Boston Bruins' season is over.

Failing to capitalize on the majority of their best offensive chances or overcome back-breaking defensive mistakes, the Bruins fell 4-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night at TD Garden in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series, officially eliminating them from postseason play. The Sabres have advanced to the second round along with the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers, and await the winner of the series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens.

The game got off to another inauspicious start for the Bruins, not quite to the level of embarrassment like they suffered in Game 3, but certainly not the performance they needed in a do-or-die situation on their own ice. The Sabres seized control of play from the get-go and controlled the puck in the Bruins' half of the ice for much of the first period, and grabbed the game's first goal on the game's first shot on goal.

It came off the stick of winger Alex Tuch, who has become a veritable Bruins killer in this series. But this one was relatively easy for him, as Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy drifted away from the net-front, leaving him wide-open at the doorstep. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin handled the puck just enough to get off a centering pass to Tuch, who buried the chance to give his team an early 1-0 lead.

The Sabres briefly thought they'd scored a second goal in less than a minute, but the officials disallowed it on a high-stick. But the B's weren't able to capitalize on that break by finishing their own opportunities, including a missed breakaway by Casey Mittelstadt.

Later in the period, the Sabres scored again, this time on a low-percentage shot from the point by defenseman Mattias Samuelsson. The problem was that Swayman got screened by not one but two Bruins teammates, not to mention two Sabres parked in front of him. He had no chance on the shot, which snuck past him for the second Buffalo goal of the game. The 2-0 score would hold into the first intermission.

The Bruins, and a dormant TD Garden crowd, came back to life in the second period. Capitalizing on his own body check that knocked the puck loose in the neutral zone, David Pastrnak finished a cross-ice pass from Pavel Zacha for his second goal in as many games in the series, cutting it to 2-1. Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm made a heads-up play to head-man the puck to Zacha through the neutral zone and get the rush going.

The Bruins outshot the Sabres 8-6 at 5-on-5 in the second period, gaining some traction with their forechecking behind the net and along the boards. They continued to look sloppy and disjointed in the defensive end, but kept the Sabres from extending their lead, as Swayman stopped all seven Buffalo shots in the period.

Boston battled back to briefly gain the lead in total shots on goal at 21-20 early in the third period, but only had one goal to show for it. Soon after that point in the game, the Bruins picked a hell of a time to give up one of their worst goals of the season.

It started in the offensive end, where the B's won the faceoff. But Hampus Lindholm went for an ill-advised no-look backhand pass to Pastrnak at the point, which went through his legs and all the way down to the opposite corner in the Bruins' end. This sparked a footrace between Pastrnak, McAvoy, and the Sabres' Josh Doan, who ultimately won it by getting off a centering pass. Zach Benson was all alone in front of Swayman for an easy one-timer to make it 3-1.

Josh Norris flung it into the empty net shortly after the Bruins pulled Swayman, which officially put the game, and the Bruins' season, away.