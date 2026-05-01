Alex Cora pivots to positive message in farewell email to Red Sox

Apr 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) signs autographs for fans before a game against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park.

Alex Cora shared positive sentiments within the Red Sox organization following his firing last week.

Cora emailed the entire organization to express his gratitude for his time in Boston since he became the Red Sox manager in 2018.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive has the full email from Alex Cora which you should read here.

"Thank you for treating me with respect and most importantly accept me as AC," Cora wrote, "I’m grateful for this experience, it made me better."

Alex Cora managed the 2018 Red Sox to a 108-54 record and a World Series championship in his first year with the team.

The championship team that featured homegrown talent like Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts has looked different in the following seasons. Even higher priced acquisitions like JD Martinez, David Price, and Chris Sale feel like a distant memory.

Cora has been running a team more geared towards younger, less experienced players and free agents on short term contracts. Player development and farm system management have been a departure from the big-market approach the team historically followed.

The former Red Sox manager indicated that the direction the team was going in did not line up with his own views.

"I respect the direction the organization is taking," Cora wrote in his email, "A lot of talented people will help to accomplish the ultimate goal, having another duck boat parade."

What's next for Alex Cora?

Oct 18, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (left) and team president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski (middle) hoist the William Harridge Trophy in the clubhouse after defeating the Houston Astros game five of the 2018 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Alex Cora will likely have his pick of managerial jobs assuming he returns to baseball next season. He declined to take over as the Philadelphia Phillies manager after the team fired Rob Thompson after a slow start. Cora and Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski were together in 2018 when the Red Sox won their most recent World Series.

If not Philly, several other high dollar, star studded teams could seek a new voice in the clubhouse assuming things don't improve.

The Mets (10-21) have had a brutal start to the season when expectations were sky high for team with Juan Soto and Bo Bichette in their line up.

The Blue Jays (14-17) have also had a shaky start to the year after making the World Series last season. The availability of Cora could have the team wondering if they can do better than current manager John Schneider.