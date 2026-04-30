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Who went with the picks the Patriots traded during the 2026 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots made four draft-day trades during the 2026 NFL Draft. Which players got picked in those spots?

Alex Barth
Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) blitzes as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Ball State Cardinals 42-3.

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) blitzes as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Ball State Cardinals 42-3.

Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New England Patriots were busy moving up and down the draft board over the three days of the 2026 NFL Draft. They entered the weekend with 11 picks, but after making four separate trades they ended up making nine picks (plus adding a future sixth-round selection) and picking in only four in their initially assigned 11 spots (95, 171, 212, 247).

As a reminder, here are the four trades they made:

Trade 1:

Patriots get:

-Round 1, Pick 28

Bills get:

-Round 1, Pick 31
-Round 4, Pick 125

Details

Trade 2:

Patriots get:

-Round 2, Pick 55

Chargers get:

-Round 2, Pick 63
-Round 4, Pick 131
-Round 6, Pick 202

Details

Trade 3:

Patriots get:

-Round 6, Pick 196
-Round 7, Pick 245

Jaguars get:

-Round 6, Pick 191

Details

Trade 4:

Patriots get:

-Round 7, Pick 234
-2027 6th-round pick

Vikings get:

Round 6, Pick 198

Details

In moving up the board on Days 1 and 2, the Patriots were able to fill a couple of major needs at tackle and edge. They then moved back on Day 3 to help replenish their total pick count.

What happened to the players taken with the picks the Patriots moved? Here's a look...

Round 1, Pick 31 (BUF): EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn (Titans)

This was the only one of the Patriots' picks that got flipped again after they traded it. The Bills moved back a second time, trading Picks 31, 69, and 165) to the Titans for Picks 35, 66, and 101. With this pick, the Titans took Faulk after about a 10-pick fall based on projections. Buffalo ended up taking edge rusher T.J. Parker with Pick 35.

Round 2, Pick 63 (LAC): C Jake Slaughter, Florida

The Chargers used this pick to make Slaughter the second center off the board. He'll compete for a starting job at either center or guard as Los Angeles reworks the interior of its offensive line. Former Patriots draft pick Cole Strange is also in the mix there.

Round 4, Pick 125 (BUF): WR Skyler Bell, UConn

Buffalo kept the other pick from the first-round trade back and used it to add another weapon for Josh Allen. Bell is a well-rounded receiver who profiles similar to current Bills receiver Khalil Shakir. He was the only skill position player taken by the Bills in the draft.

Round 4, Pick 131 (LAC): S Genesis Smith, Arizona

Smith was projected to be a top 100 pick by some before the draft, and the Chargers got him at the end of the fourth round. He's a ball-hawker on the back end but has issues with tackling. Now he joins a talented safety group led by Derwin James.

Round 6, Pick 191 (JAX): WR Josh Cameron, Baylor

Cameron is a pure deep ball threat at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. He'll compete for a role in the Jaguars' offense along with fellow sixth-round pick wide receiver CJ Williams out of Stanford.

Round 6, Pick 198 (MIN): RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

Claiborne was the last of 10 running backs to go in the top 200 (12 backs went overall). Claiborne is a twitchy one-cut back who projects as a rotational option in the NFL. He'll have a chance to work in behind Aaron Jones in Minnesota.

Round 6, Pick 202 (LAC): OL Logan Taylor, Boston College

Two of the three picks the Patriots sent to the Chargers ended up getting used on offensive linemen. Los Angeles took a player local to the Patriots in Taylor, who projects as a five-position backup with the upside to start at guard in the NFL.

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Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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