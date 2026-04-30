Who went with the picks the Patriots traded during the 2026 NFL Draft
The New England Patriots made four draft-day trades during the 2026 NFL Draft. Which players got picked in those spots?
The New England Patriots were busy moving up and down the draft board over the three days of the 2026 NFL Draft. They entered the weekend with 11 picks, but after making four separate trades they ended up making nine picks (plus adding a future sixth-round selection) and picking in only four in their initially assigned 11 spots (95, 171, 212, 247).
As a reminder, here are the four trades they made:
Trade 1:
Patriots get:
-Round 1, Pick 28
Bills get:
-Round 1, Pick 31
-Round 4, Pick 125
Trade 2:
Patriots get:
-Round 2, Pick 55
Chargers get:
-Round 2, Pick 63
-Round 4, Pick 131
-Round 6, Pick 202
Trade 3:
Patriots get:
-Round 6, Pick 196
-Round 7, Pick 245
Jaguars get:
-Round 6, Pick 191
Trade 4:
Patriots get:
-Round 7, Pick 234
-2027 6th-round pick
Vikings get:
Round 6, Pick 198
In moving up the board on Days 1 and 2, the Patriots were able to fill a couple of major needs at tackle and edge. They then moved back on Day 3 to help replenish their total pick count.
What happened to the players taken with the picks the Patriots moved? Here's a look...
Round 1, Pick 31 (BUF): EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn (Titans)
This was the only one of the Patriots' picks that got flipped again after they traded it. The Bills moved back a second time, trading Picks 31, 69, and 165) to the Titans for Picks 35, 66, and 101. With this pick, the Titans took Faulk after about a 10-pick fall based on projections. Buffalo ended up taking edge rusher T.J. Parker with Pick 35.
Round 2, Pick 63 (LAC): C Jake Slaughter, Florida
The Chargers used this pick to make Slaughter the second center off the board. He'll compete for a starting job at either center or guard as Los Angeles reworks the interior of its offensive line. Former Patriots draft pick Cole Strange is also in the mix there.
Round 4, Pick 125 (BUF): WR Skyler Bell, UConn
Buffalo kept the other pick from the first-round trade back and used it to add another weapon for Josh Allen. Bell is a well-rounded receiver who profiles similar to current Bills receiver Khalil Shakir. He was the only skill position player taken by the Bills in the draft.
Round 4, Pick 131 (LAC): S Genesis Smith, Arizona
Smith was projected to be a top 100 pick by some before the draft, and the Chargers got him at the end of the fourth round. He's a ball-hawker on the back end but has issues with tackling. Now he joins a talented safety group led by Derwin James.
Round 6, Pick 191 (JAX): WR Josh Cameron, Baylor
Cameron is a pure deep ball threat at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. He'll compete for a role in the Jaguars' offense along with fellow sixth-round pick wide receiver CJ Williams out of Stanford.
Round 6, Pick 198 (MIN): RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest
Claiborne was the last of 10 running backs to go in the top 200 (12 backs went overall). Claiborne is a twitchy one-cut back who projects as a rotational option in the NFL. He'll have a chance to work in behind Aaron Jones in Minnesota.
Round 6, Pick 202 (LAC): OL Logan Taylor, Boston College
Two of the three picks the Patriots sent to the Chargers ended up getting used on offensive linemen. Los Angeles took a player local to the Patriots in Taylor, who projects as a five-position backup with the upside to start at guard in the NFL.