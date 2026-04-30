Top 10 Rob Gronkowski moments with the Patriots

GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 01: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots catches a 22 yard pass for a touchdown over K.J. Wright #50 of the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.

On Wednesday, the New England Patriots announced tight end Rob Gronkowski will be the 2026 inductee for the team Hall of Fame. Gronkowski gets in on his first ballot, after a prolific career in New Englad.

Not only did Gronkowski fill up the stat sheet and set franchise records in New England, he was also part of some marquee moments. Whether it was highlight games, big plays, or his personality showing through, he fully left his stamp on the Patriots franchise. This was not easy to do, and there's definitely room for debate with this list.

So, with his induction let's take a look back at some of those moments. We'll start with a couple of honorable mentions...

HM: Falling asleep in his pre-draft meeting with the Patriots

This counts as a Patriots moment, right? Gronkowski talked about the now-famous story during his press conference after being announced as the inductee.

HM: First preseason touchdown

Gronk let us know who he'd be right from the very beginning. In his rookie NFL preseason he found the end zone by dragging Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis - who would go on to lead the NFL in tackles a couple of years later - five yards to reach out and find the end zone.

HM: Brandin Cooks piggyback ride touchdown celebration

Presented without comment.

HM: Diving touchdown catch versus Denver in 2011 divisional round

This was a pretty incredible catch, but it came early in a game the Patriots ended up winning 45-10 in a blowout. Maybe that's why it's been lost to history a bit.

10. Denting the Super Bowl trophy

Gronkowski left his impact on many Patriots games, but he also left a literal impact on one of their Super Bowl trophies. When the Patriots were at Fenway Park for Opening Day celebrating their Super Bowl LIII win Gronkowski ended up in a makeshift batting cage and tried to throw down a bunt - leaving an indentation on the back of the Lombardi Trophy.

9. 4th & 10 versus Denver in the 2015 AFC Championhip

In the final minutes of the 2015 AFC Championship Game, the Patriots had to pick up a 4th & 10 to keep their season alive. Gronkowski beat double-coverage up the seam, and reached out to make the catch and keep the drive going. The Patriots ended up losing that game, but it was still a great play.

8. 'Yo Soy Fiesta'

In one of Gronkowski's first viral moments, he tried to keep up the Spanish while being interviewed by John Sutcliffe of ESPN Deportes. The phrase became a popular one on t-shirts and other merch during that Super Bowl run.

7. Third-down conversations in overtime of the 2018 AFC Championship

On one of the most famous drives in Patriots history, Gronkowski was the target of two third-down throws to keep the sticks moving. Eventually, Rex Burkhead punched the ball in on the goal line to send the Patriots to Super Bowl LIII.

6. Throwing Sergio Brown 'out of the club'

Part of what made Gronkowski such a special player is he was as good if not a better blocker than pass catcher. The most famous block he ever threw might have come in this 2014 game against the Colts (the Jonas Gray game). Former Patriot Sergio Brown was talking trash for most of the game until Gronkowski - in his words - "threw him out of the club."

5. 'Beast Mode' against the Steelers

When Gronkowski was asked his favorite performance from his Patriots career, he brought up this 2017 game against the Steelers. He had multiple, acrobatic catches on the final game-winning drive, then caught a key two-point conversation before pointing and laughing at safety Sean Davis, who he was beating up and down the field. That capped a game in which Gronkowski caught nine passes for 168 yards.

"We can always talk about Super Bowls and all that, that's easy. But I would say, was when I turned into kind of like a beast mode moment. And it was first Pittsburgh when we were there. We had the ball left with about two minutes left in the game. And I was already having a great game. I remember that first down I got up the seam, and I gave the first down signal laying down on my back. Like, I was laughing on the field when I did that. Like, no one could tell, but it was a hilarious moment just to myself," he recalled. "And then later in that game, two minutes left, we're down, and Tom just goes to me. And I catch on fire, and he just goes to me three passes in a row, and we go all the way down the field. And then Dion Lewis gets the ball handed off to him and runs right behind me, and I block their defensive tackle, All-Pro, and he runs it right behind me. We scored a touchdown. So, I was in on all four or five plays in a row. And then we go for the two-point conversion to go up by three, and Tom throws it to me, a one-on-one fade out to the right, and I kind of, should have maybe had a personal foul on that play because I was pointing at the defender because he was talking garbage. So, I was kind of rubbing it in his face a little bit, but I pulled my finger back just in time, so I didn't get the flag. But that was a hell of a moment, and a drive that I'll remember for my life. And it was a game-winning drive as well."

4. Deep ball to set up winning touchdown in Super Bowl LIII

Battling through injuries, Gronkowski wasn't the same receiver in 2018 that he'd been in recent years. But after coming up big late against the Chiefs, he delivered one more time against the Rams two weeks later. Running a Patriots staple HOSS Y JUKE, Gronkowski got open up the seam between three defenders to set the Patriots up near the goal line in the final minutes. That set up Sony Michel's touchdown that ended up being the difference. Gronkowski finished the game with six catches for 87 yards

3. Super Bowl XLIX touchdown over K.J. Wright

In perhaps the greatest game in the history of the sport, Gronkowski scored a key touchdown. With 36 seconds to go in the first half Gronk was able to beat linebacker K.J. Wright down the field, and made an impressive catch over his head for a touchdown. He finished the game with six catches for 68 yards and the score.

2. 'Reach-back' catches

We're going to finish this list off with some textbook kinds of plays that Gronkowski made in his career, of where there are more than one example. The first is his 'reach-back' catches, where he's extend well beyond his frame to grab the ball. Perhaps the two most notable came against Denver and Buffalo.

1. Running away from/through defenders