Patriots once again a destination for free agents looking to get to postseason

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 24: Alijah Vera-Tucker #75 of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline in the second half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Last year was all about the New England Patriots returning to relevancy - and the playoffs. The team won the AFC East division for the first time since 2019, and made the postseason for the second time since and first time in four seasons.

During the Patriots 20-plus year run before that drought, it was common for free agents to come to New England from less successful programs, hoping to find more opportunities in the playoffs. At least two members of this year's free agency class seem to feel the same way.

Both edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker spoke to reporters on Thursday, and the topic of playoffs came up. Jones had mentioned the Patriots' playoff success during his introductory press conference last month, and followed up on those thoughts.

"I haven't experienced the playoffs since college football. So, I'm eager to be out there in later parts of January instead of just doing the first week in January, and then I go home and try to figure out a vacation to go to," Jones noted. "I want to experience that, the atmosphere and be a part of something greater."

In his seven NFL seasons Jones has never played on a playoff team and only two that finished with winning records. Last year he was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Baltimore Ravens, with the Ravens getting eliminated from the playoffs in the final game of the season on a missed field goal. Despite that Jones has heard plenty about the playoffs in this career, and as he shifts to a more veteran stage wants to be the one sharing his experiences.

"The whole experience of it. I've heard so many different stories. I know a lot of different guys throughout the league. I feel like everybody's been in the playoffs except me," Jones said. "So, I've heard it all, and it's all been consistent of 'it's great. You want to be there. There's nothing like it.' I've been hearing those words for so many years, and I think it's time for me to to be able to to explain that to somebody who hasn't been."

The same goes for Alijah Vera-Tucker. Drafted in the first round, 14th overall by the New York Jets in 2021 he'd spent his whole career in the Meadowlands prior to signing with the Patriots this spring. During that time the team never won more than seven games in a season.

"Very hungry man," Vera-Tucker said about an opportunity to experience playoff football. "It's unfortunate, when you've been in the league for six years and you haven't been to the playoffs yet. But that's something I'm really looking forward to."

Still, Vera-Tucker knows that just because the Patriots had a playoff run last year, doesn't guarantee they'll be back in the postseason as he joins on for 2026.