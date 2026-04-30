Patriots came close to considering trade-up for 1st-round receiver

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field.

KC Concepcion was drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns. How close was he to becoming a New England Patriot? According to ESPN, there was interest in a potential move to get him.

"The Patriots looked at offensive tackles and edge rushers in Round 1 -- and, yes, possibly receivers. As one team source pointed out, the Patriots have nothing binding with the Philadelphia Eagles and A.J. Brown. No firm agreement is in place," writes ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Now, could there be a wink-wink understanding? Certainly. But New England was free to make a move for a receiver, and it was on its radar in the first two rounds. A rival team picking late in the first believed that to be true."

The Patriots did end up with an offensive tackle and an edge rusher, selecting tackle Caleb Lomu with the freshly acquired 28th pick (via Buffalo) and edge rusher Gabe Jacas in the second round.

"Eventual No. 24 pick KC Concepcion was a hot name," Fowler wrote. "Had he slipped past Cleveland, New England was believed to be one of many teams that thought highly of him."

Patriots sign four UDFA receivers

With "no firm agreement in place" to trade for Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, the Patriots addressed receiver depth through a different method.

The Patriots signed four undrafted free agent receivers after not selecting any with their nine draft picks.

Nick DeGennaro, James Madison

Kyle Dixon, Culiver-Stockton

Cameron Dorner, North Texas

Jimmy Kibble, Georgetown