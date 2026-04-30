NBA Playoffs first round notes from Kevin O’Connor

The NBA Playoffs have given us some stories in the first round. Our lead story? A Celtics team that needs to get the job done.

As we discussed with Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston on Wednesday, the Celtics lost a game they could have--and should have--won on Tuesday night. The Celtics starters needed to open the games strong. They didn't. They also needed to finish the game strong. The didn't do that either, going scoreless over the bulk of the fourth quarter. All while Joel Embiid was putting up 33 points and giving a much-needed offensive boost to the Sixers. That's put Boston back on the road again, heading to Philly for a Thursday night Game 6.

To help us make sense of how the Celtics got to where they are and what to expect tonight, we turned to a consummate professional. Kevin O'Connor has been covering the NBA since 2013. He's been with Yahoo Sports since 2024 as an NBA Senior Analyst. Among other things, he's been writing about the league's new lottery proposal. And of course he's been all over not just the Celtics-Sixers series, but all of the first-round matchups across the NBA this postseason.

NBA Playoffs First Round: Boston and Beyond

We'll start with the Celtics. Among the many things to pick apart in their Round 1 battle against the Sixers is the performance of Derrick White. White was instrumental in Boston's playoff run and eventual Championship two years ago, hitting clutch shots and turning in tenacious defensive performances. Against Philadelphia, he's looked lost. The clutch shots aren't materializing. O'Connor thinks White's woes are mainly a mental block. Which could be a better-case scenario. If he's able to figure it out in Game 6, he could help his team avoid a Game 7.

The Celtics aren't the only team having trouble closing out their series. The Los Angeles Lakers, after taking a commanding 3-0 lead in their series against Houston, just can't seem to dispatch the Rockets. And that's a Houston team without Kevin Durant. The Pistons are favored in their series, as are the Knicks. Both teams are still playing. So while it's not ideal for the Celtics to be playing a Game 6 in Philly, at least their would-be opponents are still traveling and playing. So there will likely be some sense of parity going into the second round.