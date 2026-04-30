Mike Vrabel reportedly to take more time away from Patriots in future

Mike Vrabel was back at Gillette Stadium to get to work for the Patriots on Monday, less than 48 hours after the conclusion of the 2026 draft. It felt quick, after prior reports indicated he would be away from the team to be with his family and "seek counseling," amid an off-field scandal that has only grown in attention around the sports world.

A recent report clarified Vrabel's situation between the Patriots and his personal life. CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported Tuesday that Vrabel will take more time away from the team to go to therapy at later dates, after missing day 3 of the draft last Saturday.

"It was never the plan for Mike Vrabel to attend one day of therapy and not go back. It is a process," Jones said. "He was gone Saturday. He’s back with the team now. He will be gone and return again in the future."

Page Six, which released the initial photos of Vrabel with NFL reporter Dianna Russini that sparked the scandal, most recently reported on an "emergency 24-hour marriage summit" in Utah with his wife Jen. Vrabel was present for the Patriots on the first two days of the draft, appearing in team videos documenting their draft calls to their first three picks. He also appeared at a season ticket holder event on Tuesday.

Vrabel has been "open" and "honest" in meetings with players in recent weeks, according to Patriots guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. Tight end Hunter Henry said he's "been the same Vrabes, bringing a lot of energy in the room." Quarterback Drake Maye, meanwhile, supported Vrabel when asked about him at a recent charity event.

"We're here for coach, we love coach," Maye told WHDH's Jonathan Hall. "What he does for us, what he's done for us this past year, you can't speak into words. Just thankful he's our head coach. I know he's doing some stuff off the field and out of the coaching world, but we're here for him and I know he's gonna come back."

Assuming Jones' report is accurate, it clears up any speculation that Vrabel was attending some kind of longer-term counseling program. He will ostensibly be in and out of the facilities as the offseason progresses. It's unclear at this point when Vrabel will be away from the team again, but the way this story is going, we're going to find out about his every move.