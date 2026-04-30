It’s clear which Patriots draft pick Mike Vrabel wanted the most

In one of the few times we got a glimpse of Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel actually with the team during the 2026 NFL Draft, he made it obvious which of their selections he wanted more than anyone else.

Get to know Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas for a minute, and it's easy to understand why Vrabel and the Patriots coveted him. And it's no surprise that Vrabel seemed extra-excited to land this particular player, based on his overall reaction, but especially what he told Jacas on his draft call last Friday night. Check out the highlights of the call in the above YouTube video from the Patriots.

"You are everything that we are about, man," Vrabel said to Jacas. "You came into our building on that visit, and not one person -- when you left here, everybody was like 'We've gotta find a way to get this guy on our football team.'"

An audibly emotional Jacas thanked Vrabel and said to Robert Kraft: "I promise I'm gonna give you everything I got, day 1, I promise you."

Jacas definitely fits the profile of Vrabel's desired identity for the Patriots. Scouting reports describe him as having a "very rugged demeanor with a taste for physicality," and credit him with a "consistent effort on every snap."

Jacas himself used the magic word when describing his own game: "violent."

"Just playing with a relentless motor. Very disruptive, very violent," Jacas said. "Someone that's very dependable, someone that's going to bring the energy and the juice to the team. And someone that's just all around, just an all-out motor player and someone that they can just look forward to see playing. That's the player they can expect."

Jacas isn't just about pure grit. He was a team captain at Illinois and produced at a high level, most recently posting 11 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles as a senior. He also forced three fumbles in his junior year, and that mark led the Big Ten. He arrives in the NFL with ready-made play strength and speed-to-power moves.

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The rookie edge rusher is also known for beating blockers with hand fighting up front, which he has credited to his wrestling background. Jacas also spent a season with former Patriots assistant coach Joe Kim, who is known for his unique martial arts-inspired work with pass-rushers. Kim is now a senior defensive analyst at Ohio State.

Vrabel is likely to fast-track Jacas to a regular role on the Patriots defense, as there's a clear opportunity for the rookie to fill an immediate void. The Patriots lost K'Lavon Chaisson to free agency, and signed former Ravens defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones.

Jacas projects as more of a replacement for Chaisson, who played 639 defensive snaps (67%) for the Pats last season. Jacas lined up for 78.6% of defensive snaps as an outside linebacker for the Illini as a senior, with minimal work on the interior. Jones projects more as a guy who move around and line up inside more. Jacas also had a fairly even split between snaps on the left and right edges.