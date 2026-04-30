LISTEN LIVE

It’s clear which Patriots draft pick Mike Vrabel wanted the most

Based on the video footage from inside the Patriots draft room, Mike Vrabel was extra-excited for one particular pick.

Matt Dolloff

In one of the few times we got a glimpse of Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel actually with the team during the 2026 NFL Draft, he made it obvious which of their selections he wanted more than anyone else.

Get to know Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas for a minute, and it's easy to understand why Vrabel and the Patriots coveted him. And it's no surprise that Vrabel seemed extra-excited to land this particular player, based on his overall reaction, but especially what he told Jacas on his draft call last Friday night. Check out the highlights of the call in the above YouTube video from the Patriots.

"You are everything that we are about, man," Vrabel said to Jacas. "You came into our building on that visit, and not one person -- when you left here, everybody was like 'We've gotta find a way to get this guy on our football team.'"

An audibly emotional Jacas thanked Vrabel and said to Robert Kraft: "I promise I'm gonna give you everything I got, day 1, I promise you."

Jacas definitely fits the profile of Vrabel's desired identity for the Patriots. Scouting reports describe him as having a "very rugged demeanor with a taste for physicality," and credit him with a "consistent effort on every snap."

Jacas himself used the magic word when describing his own game: "violent."

"Just playing with a relentless motor. Very disruptive, very violent," Jacas said. "Someone that's very dependable, someone that's going to bring the energy and the juice to the team. And someone that's just all around, just an all-out motor player and someone that they can just look forward to see playing. That's the player they can expect."

Jacas isn't just about pure grit. He was a team captain at Illinois and produced at a high level, most recently posting 11 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles as a senior. He also forced three fumbles in his junior year, and that mark led the Big Ten. He arrives in the NFL with ready-made play strength and speed-to-power moves.

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 29: Gabe Jacas #17 of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrates a sack against the Western Illinois Leathernecks during the first half at Memorial Stadium on August 29, 2025 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The rookie edge rusher is also known for beating blockers with hand fighting up front, which he has credited to his wrestling background. Jacas also spent a season with former Patriots assistant coach Joe Kim, who is known for his unique martial arts-inspired work with pass-rushers. Kim is now a senior defensive analyst at Ohio State.

Vrabel is likely to fast-track Jacas to a regular role on the Patriots defense, as there's a clear opportunity for the rookie to fill an immediate void. The Patriots lost K'Lavon Chaisson to free agency, and signed former Ravens defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones.

Jacas projects as more of a replacement for Chaisson, who played 639 defensive snaps (67%) for the Pats last season. Jacas lined up for 78.6% of defensive snaps as an outside linebacker for the Illini as a senior, with minimal work on the interior. Jones projects more as a guy who move around and line up inside more. Jacas also had a fairly even split between snaps on the left and right edges.

The Patriots also drafted edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins out of Boston College in the seventh round, while Harold Landry, Elijah Ponder, and Bradyn Swinson remain on the roster from 2025. As it stands, the Pats' edge rusher group will have a competitive camp to determine the pecking order.

Next: Patriots connections, inspiration run deep for edge rusher Gabe Jacas

Gabe JacasMike VrabelNew England Patriots
Matt DolloffWriter
Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.
Related Stories
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 24: Alijah Vera-Tucker #75 of the New York Jets looks on from the sideline in the second half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
NFLPatriots once again a destination for free agents looking to get to postseasonAlex Barth
Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
NFLMike Vrabel reportedly to take more time away from Patriots in futureMatt Dolloff
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 02: Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on against the Atlanta Falcons before the game at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
NFLFree agent signing calls Mike Vrabel’s conversations with Patriots players ‘open and honest’Alex Barth
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect