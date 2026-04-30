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Free agent signing calls Mike Vrabel’s conversations with Patriots players ‘open and honest’

New England Patriots free agent signing Alijah Vera-Tucker shared what the conversations have been like between players and coach Mike Vrabel.

Alex Barth
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 02: Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on against the Atlanta Falcons before the game at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 02: Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on against the Atlanta Falcons before the game at Gillette Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

In the aftermath of the story involving New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini, Vrabel addressed the matter with the team. In following press conferences players have been asked about the message Vrabel shared, and further conversations he's had on the matter.

On Thursday, free agent offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker was the latest to shed some light into how Vrabel has been with the players over the past few weeks.

"I think just being open and honest," Vera-Tucker shared. "I think that's key in any relationship, and I I give credit to him. He's very honest with us. Very open as well. I don't think a lot of people would be able to do that. I respect that a lot. I'm excited to be coached by Vrabel. I think he's a phenomenal coach in this league."

This is after Hunter Henry and Robert Spillane, both captains in 2025, spoke about the matter on Tuesday.

"I thought he did a great job," Henry noted. "It's been the same Vrabes, bringing a lot of energy in the room. So, yeah, obviously he addressed it, and that's all I'll say about it."

Those open conversations have gone beyond the head coach with his team. Vera-Tucker shared that as a part of the start of the offseason program, the schedule includes 'family meetings' where players who otherwise might not be spending as much time together get to know each other.

“We have family meetings where we really get to know the guys. For me, that’s great. My first year being here," Vera-Tucker shared. "We get these groups together where you’re not with anybody in your position, so you get to know the guys on the team. Just know their thoughts and where they came from, their upbringing, all that. Their opinions on this and that."

"I think it’s good, especially for new guys like me," Vera-Tucker added. "It just speeds up the process of getting to know each individual player.”

For Vera-Tucker, this is his first time changing teams in the NFL. He played his first five NFL seasons with the New York Jets, after being drafted in the first round in 2021.

Mike VrabelNew England Patriots
Alex BarthWriter
Alex Barth is a digital content producer and on-air host for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Barth grew up in the Boston area and began covering the New England Patriots, Boston Celtics, and Boston Red Sox in 2017 before joining the Hub in 2020. He now covers all things Boston Sports for 985TheSportsHub.com as well as appearing on air. Alex writes about all New England sports, as well as college football. You can follow him across all social media platforms at @RealAlexBarth.
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