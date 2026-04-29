The Celtics fourth quarter meltdown, broken down by Forsberg

The Boston Celtics fourth quarter meltdown led to a Game 5 loss at the Garden to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

It was like Opposite Day in Boston sports. The Bruins, down 3-1 in their series against the Buffalo Sabres after an embarrassing loss on home ice Sunday, were expected to exit the playoffs last night. But after forcing OT in their Game 5 in Buffalo, David Pastrnak scored a thrilling goal to win the game, extend the series, and extend the season. The Celtics, on the other hand, were expended to handle things at home last night against the Sixers. But a thirteen-point third quarter lead evaporated, culminating in a 113-97 loss. Game 6 is in Philly Thursday night.

To make sense of it all, we welcomed Chris Forsberg in for his usual, 8 a.m. Wednesday morning visit. He's spittin' green truth in the clip up top. To Forsberg, Joel Embiid was the tipping point. His 33 points last night were the much-needed offensive boost Philly missed in Game 4. The Celtics gameplan has to involve running Embiid up and down the court in the early quarters so that he, hopefully, runs out of steam by the end of the game. Clearly, he did not last night. And the Celtics didn't have an answer with their bigs. As Forsberg reminded us, Neemias Queta has been in foul trouble in virtually every game in this series.

Celtics Fourth Quarter Meltdown

Hardy brought up a salient point as well: the Celtics starters need to open their games much stronger. They need to finish stronger as well, frankly. Watching the Knicks hold down Jaylen Brown in the backcourt for a solid twenty seconds late in the fourth quarter? Not a great look for the Celtics. Especially when they'd gone minutes without scoring. The Knicks kept getting stops, the Celtics kept missing shots, and that's how Boston choked away a Game 5 that could have been—and should have been—a series-ender. So we move on.

But before we do, a bit of additional news. Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has been named the 2025-2026 NBA Executive of the Year. It's Steven's second time winning the honor in three years; he was the 2023-2024 NBA Executive of the Year as well. You might remember that season ended in fine fashion, so hopefully it's sign of things to come. Forsberg and his crew from NBC Sports Boston covered the story and have their reaction here.